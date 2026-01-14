JN Long Cultural Arts Center

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JN Long Cultural Arts Center

About this event

2026 Youth Art Show Sponsorships

425 Granbury St

Cleburne, TX 76033, USA

Honorable Mention
$10

Honorable Mention Award Sponsorship

Supports an Honorable Mention prize recognizing creativity and artistic promise.


3RD Place
$25

3rd Place Award Sponsorship

Helps fund a 3rd Place prize celebrating student effort and creativity.

2ND Place
$50

2nd Place Award Sponsorship

Supports a 2nd Place prize recognizing strong artistic achievement.

1ST Place
$100

1st Place Award Sponsorship

Helps fund a 1st Place prize awarded for exceptional creativity and skill.

Best of Show
$150

Best of Show Award Sponsorship

Supports a Best of Show prize recognizing an outstanding student artist in a grade group.


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