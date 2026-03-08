2026 Youth Benefit Auction - DS Im Heaven Sent

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About this event
Starting bid
Journeys End Ranch is proud to support the ABRA Youth Program with the donation of one breeding for the 2027 season to the outstanding stallion DS Im Heaven Sent, a Multi-World Champion, Congress Champion, and Honor Roll stallion.
This is a fantastic opportunity to add proven champion bloodlines to your program while supporting the future of ABRA youth.
Breeding Details:
• 2027 breeding season
• Cooled or frozen semen available
• Collection and shipping through GT Ranch Reproduction Services
• Chute and shipping fees are separate and payable to GT Ranch
Donated By:
Journeys End Ranch
Estimated Value: $1,200
Bidding Increments: $100
All proceeds benefit the ABRA Youth Programs.
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