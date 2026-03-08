2026 Youth Benefit Auction - DS Im Heaven Sent

Journeys End Ranch is proud to support the ABRA Youth Program with the donation of one breeding for the 2027 season to the outstanding stallion DS Im Heaven Sent, a Multi-World Champion, Congress Champion, and Honor Roll stallion.





This is a fantastic opportunity to add proven champion bloodlines to your program while supporting the future of ABRA youth.





Breeding Details:

• 2027 breeding season

• Cooled or frozen semen available

• Collection and shipping through GT Ranch Reproduction Services

• Chute and shipping fees are separate and payable to GT Ranch





Donated By:

Journeys End Ranch





Estimated Value: $1,200





Bidding Increments: $100





All proceeds benefit the ABRA Youth Programs.