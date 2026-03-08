American Buckskin Registry Associaiton, Inc.

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American Buckskin Registry Associaiton, Inc.

About this event

2026 Youth Benefit Auction - DS Im Heaven Sent

2026 Youth Benefit Auction item
2026 Youth Benefit Auction item
2026 Youth Benefit Auction item
2026 Youth Benefit Auction
$200

Starting bid

Journeys End Ranch is proud to support the ABRA Youth Program with the donation of one breeding for the 2027 season to the outstanding stallion DS Im Heaven Sent, a Multi-World Champion, Congress Champion, and Honor Roll stallion.


This is a fantastic opportunity to add proven champion bloodlines to your program while supporting the future of ABRA youth.


Breeding Details:
• 2027 breeding season
• Cooled or frozen semen available
• Collection and shipping through GT Ranch Reproduction Services
• Chute and shipping fees are separate and payable to GT Ranch


Donated By:
Journeys End Ranch


Estimated Value: $1,200


Bidding Increments: $100


All proceeds benefit the ABRA Youth Programs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!