2026 Youth Benefit Auction - Dynamite Dunn It

Dynamite Dunn It

AQHA Buckskin Stallion • ABRA World Champion • 4× Reserve World Champion

FQHR • ABRA • APHA Approved

A young stallion with the kind of correctness, bone, and presence that defines a true foundation cow horse. Dynamite Dunn It carries a powerhouse pedigree and the golden buckskin color breeders love — backed by athleticism, trainability, and proven performance in the arena.

Pedigree Powerhouse

• Peppy San Badger

• Hollywood Dun It

• Shining Spark

What He Brings to Your Program

- Correct, balanced conformation

- Strong bone, clean legs, big hip

- Quiet, willing mind with natural cow sense

- Athletic ability for ranch, rope, and cow horse events

- Consistent, versatile foals with substance and color

Approved & Eligible for Multiple Incentives

- APHA Breeders’ Trust

- NRCHA Incentive

- Nebraska Ranch Horse Futurity

- Texas QH Roping Futurity

- NRHA Sire & Dam

- All Star Reining Stakes

- NARS

Standing at Riverview Ranch – Kingston, OK