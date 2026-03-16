2026 Youth Benefit Auction - Dynamite Dunn It

Hosted by
About this event
Dynamite Dunn It
AQHA Buckskin Stallion • ABRA World Champion • 4× Reserve World Champion
FQHR • ABRA • APHA Approved
A young stallion with the kind of correctness, bone, and presence that defines a true foundation cow horse. Dynamite Dunn It carries a powerhouse pedigree and the golden buckskin color breeders love — backed by athleticism, trainability, and proven performance in the arena.
Pedigree Powerhouse
• Peppy San Badger
• Hollywood Dun It
• Shining Spark
What He Brings to Your Program
- Correct, balanced conformation
- Strong bone, clean legs, big hip
- Quiet, willing mind with natural cow sense
- Athletic ability for ranch, rope, and cow horse events
- Consistent, versatile foals with substance and color
Approved & Eligible for Multiple Incentives
- APHA Breeders’ Trust
- NRCHA Incentive
- Nebraska Ranch Horse Futurity
- Texas QH Roping Futurity
- NRHA Sire & Dam
- All Star Reining Stakes
- NARS
Standing at Riverview Ranch – Kingston, OK
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!