American Buckskin Registry Associaiton, Inc.

Hosted by

American Buckskin Registry Associaiton, Inc.

About this event

2026 Youth Benefit Auction - Dynamite Dunn It

2026 Youth Benefit Auction - Dynamite Dun It
$200

Dynamite Dunn It

AQHA Buckskin Stallion • ABRA World Champion • 4× Reserve World Champion  

FQHR • ABRA • APHA Approved

A young stallion with the kind of correctness, bone, and presence that defines a true foundation cow horse. Dynamite Dunn It carries a powerhouse pedigree and the golden buckskin color breeders love — backed by athleticism, trainability, and proven performance in the arena.

 Pedigree Powerhouse

• Peppy San Badger  

• Hollywood Dun It  

• Shining Spark

 What He Brings to Your Program

- Correct, balanced conformation  

- Strong bone, clean legs, big hip  

- Quiet, willing mind with natural cow sense  

- Athletic ability for ranch, rope, and cow horse events  

- Consistent, versatile foals with substance and color  

 Approved & Eligible for Multiple Incentives

-  APHA Breeders’ Trust  

-  NRCHA Incentive  

-  Nebraska Ranch Horse Futurity  

-  Texas QH Roping Futurity  

-  NRHA Sire & Dam  

-  All Star Reining Stakes  

-  NARS

 Standing at Riverview Ranch – Kingston, OK  

Add a donation for American Buckskin Registry Associaiton, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!