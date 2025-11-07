Florida State Leadership Conference

Hosted by

Florida State Leadership Conference

About this event

2026 Florida Youth Leadership Conference

9700 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Registration Fee
$100

🗓️ Registration Deadline: January 9, 2025, at 11:59 PM


Please Note: All registrations are non-refundable. However, you may:

  1. Transfer your registration to another individual. If you choose this option, you are responsible for securing payment directly from that individual, as Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, State of Florida will not process or facilitate the exchange.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!