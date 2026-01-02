2026 Youth Theatre Spring Season

Use this payment link for a Student Tech (all student team members such as student directors, student ASMs, etc.) Hadestown Teen Edition tuition payment plan of three installments. Once a payment plan has been established, a payment link will be sent to you via email. The first installment will be due no later than Monday, January 26, the second installment no later than Monday, February 23, and the third and final installment Monday, April 13, two weeks prior to the beginning of tech week. Students must have tuition paid in full to perform in the production.