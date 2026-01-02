2026 Youth Theatre Spring Season

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Tuition payment for students who have been approved to receive financial assistance for James and the Giant Peach - please be sure to enter the amount listed in your financial assistance approval notification OR the payment plan amount agreed upon ahead of time. Email theatre@cfcarts.com with any questions.
FULL tuition payment for Troupe (all cast members) for Hadestown Teen Edition.
Use this payment link for a Troupe (all cast members) Hadestown Teen Edition tuition payment plan of three installments. Once a payment plan has been established, a payment link will be sent to you via email. The first installment will be due no later than Monday, January 26, the second installment no later than Monday, February 23, and the third and final installment Monday, April 13, two weeks prior to the beginning of tech week. Students must have tuition paid in full to perform in the production.
FULL tuition payment for Student Tech (all student team members such as student directors, student ASMs, etc.) for Hadestown Teen Edition.
Use this payment link for a Student Tech (all student team members such as student directors, student ASMs, etc.) Hadestown Teen Edition tuition payment plan of three installments. Once a payment plan has been established, a payment link will be sent to you via email. The first installment will be due no later than Monday, January 26, the second installment no later than Monday, February 23, and the third and final installment Monday, April 13, two weeks prior to the beginning of tech week. Students must have tuition paid in full to perform in the production.
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Tuition payment for students who have been approved to receive financial assistance for Hadestown Teen Edition - please be sure to enter the amount listed in your financial assistance approval notification OR the payment plan amount agreed upon ahead of time. Email theatre@cfcarts.com with any questions.
PLEASE be sure to include text for your program ad(s)! Payment for James and the Giant Peach virtual program ad, single-line shout out (no graphic design, up to 100 characters) to be included in our virtual show program.
PLEASE be sure to include text and colors/theme for your program ad(s), and email photos to Theatre@cfcarts.com immediately! Payment for Hadestown Teen Edition virtual program ad, quarter page (1-2 pictures and 1-2 sentences, designed) to be included in our virtual show program.
PLEASE be sure to include text and colors/theme for your program ad(s), and email photos to Theatre@cfcarts.com immediately! Payment for Hadestown Teen Edition virtual program ad, half page (1-3 pictures and 1-2 sentences, designed) to be included in our virtual show program.
PLEASE be sure to include text and colors/theme for your program ad(s), and email photos to Theatre@cfcarts.com immediately! Payment for Hadestown Teen Edition virtual program ad, full page (1-4 pictures and 1-3 sentences, designed) to be included in our virtual show program.
FULL tuition payment for Jr. Company (Grades PreK-2) for Once Upon a Mattress. If your student was also in James and the Giant Peach, you can use code SpringFrequentFlyer2026 to remove the $35 registration fee!
Use this payment link for a Jr. Company (Grades PreK-2) Once Upon a Mattress tuition payment plan of three installments. The first installment will be due no later than Monday, March 23, the first day of rehearsals, the second installment no later than Monday, April 20, and the third and final installment no later than Monday, May 11, two weeks prior to tech rehearsals starting. Students must have tuition paid in full to perform in the production.
FULL tuition payment for Company (Grades 3-12 ensemble - Monday-only rehearsals) for Once Upon a Mattress. If your student was also in James and the Giant Peach, you can use code SpringFrequentFlyer2026 to remove the $35 registration fee!
Use this payment link for a Company (Grades 3-12, Monday-only rehearsals) Once Upon a Mattress tuition payment plan of three installments. The first installment will be due no later than Monday, March 23, the first day of rehearsals, the second installment no later than Monday, April 20, and the third and final installment no later than Monday, May 11, two weeks prior to tech rehearsals starting. Students must have tuition paid in full to perform in the production.
FULL tuition payment for Jr. Troupe (Grades 3-12 lead and supporting roles - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday rehearsals) for Once Upon a Mattress. If your student was also in James and the Giant Peach, you can use code SpringFrequentFlyer2026 to remove the $35 registration fee!
Use this payment link for a Jr. Troupe (Grades 3-12 lead and supporting roles - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday rehearsals) Once Upon a Mattress tuition payment plan of three installments. The first installment will be due no later than Monday, March 23, the first day of rehearsals, the second installment no later than Monday, April 20, and the third and final installment no later than Monday, May 11, two weeks prior to tech rehearsals starting. Students must have tuition paid in full to perform in the production.
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Tuition payment for students who have been approved to receive financial assistance for Once Upon a Mattress - please be sure to enter the amount listed in your financial assistance approval notification OR the payment plan amount agreed upon ahead of time. Email theatre@cfcarts.com with any questions.
PLEASE be sure to include text for your program ad(s)! Payment for Once Upon a Mattress virtual program ad, single-line shout out (no graphic design, up to 100 characters) to be included in our virtual show program.
PLEASE be sure to include text and colors/theme for your program ad(s), and email photos to Theatre@cfcarts.com immediately! Payment for Once Upon a Mattress virtual program ad, quarter page (1-2 pictures and 1-2 sentences, designed) to be included in our virtual show program.
PLEASE be sure to include text and colors/theme for your program ad(s), and email photos to Theatre@cfcarts.com immediately! Payment for Once Upon a Mattress virtual program ad, half page (1-3 pictures and 1-2 sentences, designed) to be included in our virtual show program.
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