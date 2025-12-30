2026 Youth Theatre Summer Camps

Offered by
Payment in full for all one-week half-day (grades PreK-2) camps.
NOT APPLICABLE for Shrek KIDS Jr. Performance Camp, which is 2 weeks.
Payment plan installment 1 of 3, due at registration. A deposit is required to reserve your student’s space in the camp. The deposit goes towards the total dues owed.
Applicable for ALL half-day (grades PreK-2) camps, including Shrek KIDS Jr. Performance Camp.
Payment plan installment 2 of 3, due 4 weeks prior to camp start date. 50% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
NOT APPLICABLE for Shrek KIDS Jr. Performance Camp.
Payment plan installment 3 of 3, due 2 weeks prior to camp start date. 100% of owed tuition are due no later than two weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
NOT APPLICABLE for Shrek KIDS Jr. Performance Camp.
Payment in full for Jr. Performance Shrek KIDS Camp (Grades PreK-2)
Payment plan installment 2 of 3 for Jr. Performance Shrek KIDS Camp (Grades PreK-2), due 4 weeks prior to camp start date. 50% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Half-Day (Grades PreK-2) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Payment plan installment 3 of 3 for Jr. Performance Shrek KIDS Camp (Grades PreK-2), due 2 weeks prior to camp start date. 100% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Half-Day (Grades PreK-2) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Payment in full for all one-week full-day (grades 3-12) camps.
NOT APPLICABLE for Romeo and Juliet Performance Camp and Shrek KIDS Production Camp, which are multiple weeks.
Payment plan installment 1 of 3, due at registration. A deposit is required to reserve your student’s space in the camp. The deposit goes towards the total dues owed.
Applicable for ALL full-day (grades 3-12) camps, including Romeo and Juliet Performance Camp and Shrek KIDS Production Camp.
Payment plan installment 2 of 3, due 4 weeks prior to camp start date. 50% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
NOT APPLICABLE for Romeo and Juliet Performance Camp or Shrek KIDS Production Camp.
Payment plan installment 3 of 3, due 2 weeks prior to camp start date. 100% of owed tuition is due no later than two weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
NOT APPLICABLE for Romeo and Juliet Performance Camp or Shrek KIDS Production Camp.
Payment in full for Elementary Performance Shrek KIDS Camp (Grades 3-6)
Payment plan installment 2 of 3, due 4 weeks prior to camp start date. 50% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Full-Day (Grades 3-12) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Payment plan installment 3 of 3, due 2 weeks prior to camp start date. 100% of owed tuition is due no later than two weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Full-Day (Grades 3-12) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Payment in full for Teen Production Shrek KIDS Camp (Grades 7-12)
Payment plan installment 2 of 3, due 4 weeks prior to camp start date. 50% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Full-Day (Grades 3-12) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Payment plan installment 3 of 3, due 2 weeks prior to camp start date. 100% of owed tuition is due no later than two weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Full-Day (Grades 3-12) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Payment in full for Teen Performance Camp Romeo & Juliet (Grades 7-12)
Payment plan installment 2 of 3, due 4 weeks prior to camp start date. 50% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Full-Day (Grades 3-12) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Payment plan installment 3 of 3, due 2 weeks prior to camp start date. 100% of owed tuition is due no later than two weeks prior to the first date of a camp.
Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Full-Day (Grades 3-12) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.
Supervised aftercare is available until 6 PM each day for students from any full-day or afternoon camp for a fee of $75 per week. Aftercare is charged by the week, not by the day. Please purchase the number of weeks you need, per student.
