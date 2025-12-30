2026 Youth Theatre Summer Camps

Payment plan installment 2 of 3 for Jr. Performance Shrek KIDS Camp (Grades PreK-2), due 4 weeks prior to camp start date. 50% of owed tuition is due no later than four weeks prior to the first date of a camp.

Please see Payment Plan 1/3 - Half-Day (Grades PreK-2) Camp Deposit for the first installment/deposit to hold your student's enrollment.