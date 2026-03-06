2026 Youth Theatre Summer Camps

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About this event
Total camp tuition is $200 per student, with only a $50 deposit due at the time of registration to reserve your student’s spot. If you wish to pay the $200 upfront, you may do so above. The minimum “pay what you can” box is $50 for the deposit.
The remaining balance may be paid later or covered through available fundraising opportunities.
The Musical Theatre Track is designed for students who enjoy performing and want to develop their skills in acting, singing, and dancing while participating in a full musical production.
Throughout the two-week camp, students will take part in rehearsals, theatre training, and creative activities that help them grow as performers. Students will learn stage presence, character development, vocal performance, choreography, and ensemble collaboration while preparing for the final musical performances.
Campers will work closely with directors and instructors in a supportive and encouraging environment while gaining confidence, discipline, and teamwork skills through the rehearsal process.
Students in the Musical Theatre Track will perform on stage in the camp’s final musical production, working alongside students in the Technical Theatre Track who design and operate the behind-the-scenes elements that bring the production to life.
This track is open to students who have completed grades 3–8.
Total camp tuition is $200 per student, with only a $50 deposit due at the time of registration to reserve your student’s spot. If you wish to pay the $200 upfront, you may do so above. The minimum “pay what you can” box is $50 for the deposit.
The remaining balance may be paid later or covered through available fundraising opportunities.
The Technical Theatre Track is designed for students who are interested in the creative and technical elements that happen behind the scenes in theatre.
During the two-week camp, students will learn how the technical side of a production works, including areas such as lighting, sound, set design, props, costumes, stage management, and backstage organization. Students will gain hands-on experience helping prepare and run the technical elements needed for a full musical production.
Technical Theatre students work closely with the production team and collaborate with performers to ensure that every part of the show runs smoothly. From helping create the visual environment of the stage to assisting with cues and backstage coordination, these students play a vital role in bringing the performance to life.
Students in the Technical Theatre Track will design, prepare, and help operate the technical aspects of the final performances, working alongside the Musical Theatre Track to produce the full show.
This track is open to students who have completed grades 6–10.
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