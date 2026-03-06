2026 Youth Theatre Summer Camps

Total camp tuition is $200 per student, with only a $50 deposit due at the time of registration to reserve your student’s spot. If you wish to pay the $200 upfront, you may do so above. The minimum “pay what you can” box is $50 for the deposit.





The remaining balance may be paid later or covered through available fundraising opportunities.





The Musical Theatre Track is designed for students who enjoy performing and want to develop their skills in acting, singing, and dancing while participating in a full musical production.





Throughout the two-week camp, students will take part in rehearsals, theatre training, and creative activities that help them grow as performers. Students will learn stage presence, character development, vocal performance, choreography, and ensemble collaboration while preparing for the final musical performances.





Campers will work closely with directors and instructors in a supportive and encouraging environment while gaining confidence, discipline, and teamwork skills through the rehearsal process.





Students in the Musical Theatre Track will perform on stage in the camp’s final musical production, working alongside students in the Technical Theatre Track who design and operate the behind-the-scenes elements that bring the production to life.





This track is open to students who have completed grades 3–8.