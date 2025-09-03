2026 YSS Lead Application

Thank you for your interest in being a part of YSS Lead!





In order to ensure only committed applicants apply, the full payment is due upon completion of this application. If you require financial aid, you can email us for instructions on how to complete this application with a partial payment. Anyone who is denied admission to the program will receive a full refund .





However, once an applicant is accepted into the program. There will be no refunds regardless of the reason for cancellation.





If you have any questions, please reach out to [email protected].



