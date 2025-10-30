Sponsorship Registration: 2026 Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce Business Appreciation Gala

1 Available -

· 1 Table of 10

· 4 complimentary bottles of wine (2 white/2 red)

· 10 drink tickets

· Dedicated wait staff for your table. No waiting in lines at the bar!

· 2 Tickets to performance of choice at Hard Rock Live

· 1 night stay (one room) at The Hard Hotel

· 10 sponsor-only raffle tickets

· 5 raffle ticket sheets

· Opportunity to provide swag or informational product at each table setting

· Event souvenir

· Logo featured on event slideshow

· Recognized as Exclusive Presenting Sponsor throughout the evening

· Featured in all event collateral, website, and social media

· Full-page ad in the digital program

· Early access to cocktail hour, including raffle and silent auction