Sponsorship Registration: 2026 Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce Business Appreciation Gala

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About this event
1 Available -
· 1 Table of 10
· 4 complimentary bottles of wine (2 white/2 red)
· 10 drink tickets
· Dedicated wait staff for your table. No waiting in lines at the bar!
· 2 Tickets to performance of choice at Hard Rock Live
· 1 night stay (one room) at The Hard Hotel
· 10 sponsor-only raffle tickets
· 5 raffle ticket sheets
· Opportunity to provide swag or informational product at each table setting
· Event souvenir
· Logo featured on event slideshow
· Recognized as Exclusive Presenting Sponsor throughout the evening
· Featured in all event collateral, website, and social media
· Full-page ad in the digital program
· Early access to cocktail hour, including raffle and silent auction
· Table of 10
· 2 complimentary bottles of wine
· 5 sponsor-only raffle tickets
· 3 raffle ticket sheets
· Event souvenir
· Logo featured on event slideshow
· Logo in digital program
· Listed in all collateral including website and social media
· Early access to cocktail hour, including raffle and silent auction
· Exclusive logo placement on the step-and-repeat, which you get to keep for your own future usage. This will be displayed by the main stage, a professional photographer will take all photos, and all recipients will receive their photos via text. All attendees will also have full access to these photos where your brand will be prominently displayed for years to come.
· Table of 10
· 2 complimentary bottles of wine
· 5 sponsor-only raffle tickets
· 3 raffle ticket sheets
· Event souvenir
· Logo featured on event slideshow
· Logo in digital program
· Listed in all collateral including website and social media
· Early access to cocktail hour, including raffle and silent auction
· 2 complimentary bottles of wine
· 3 Sponsor Only Raffle Tickets
· 2 sheets of raffle tickets
· Event souvenir
· Logo featured on event slideshow
· Logo in digital program
· Listed in all collateral including website and social media
· Table of 4 (shared table with another business that has 4 seats)
· 1 Exclusive Sponsor Raffle Ticket
· Listed in digital program
· Listed in all collateral including website and social media
· 2 seats
· Digital logo displayed on the digital frame from the DIY selfie booth. Selfie both will be in the cocktail area and all guests will be able to utilize it throughout the evening. All photos will be sent SMS to each user, with your logo prominently displayed on all their photo strips.
· Listed in digital program
· Listed in all collateral including website and social media
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