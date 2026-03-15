2026 Zafa Joint Ball

As a Golden Medallion Sponsor, your table of 8 will have front row access near the Honorees, VIP access, and seating at the Friday Affair and After Party. You will receive a souvenir photo from the event with the Honorees. You will be recognized as a Golden Medallion Sponsor in the Souvenir Journal. You will be featured as a Golden Medallion Sponsor on Zafa Temple 176 and Zafa Court 41 websites and social media pages.





Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees