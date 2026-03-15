2026 Zafa Joint Ball

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees
As a Golden Medallion Sponsor, your table of 8 will have front row access near the Honorees, VIP access, and seating at the Friday Affair and After Party. You will receive a souvenir photo from the event with the Honorees. You will be recognized as a Golden Medallion Sponsor in the Souvenir Journal. You will be featured as a Golden Medallion Sponsor on Zafa Temple 176 and Zafa Court 41 websites and social media pages.
Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees
As a Silver Boom Box Sponsor, your table of 8 will have seating in close proximity to the Honorees or dance floor, VIP access, and seating at the Friday Affair and After Party. You will receive a souvenir photo from the event with the Honorees. You will be recognized as a Silver Boom Box Sponsor in the Souvenir Journal. You will be featured as a Golden Medallion Sponsor on Zafa Temple 176 and Zafa Court 41 websites and social media pages.
Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees.
As a Bronze Shell Top Sponsor, your table of 8 will have close access to the dance floor, VIP access, and seating at the Friday Affair and After Party. You will receive a souvenir photo from the event with the Honorees. You will be recognized as a Bronze Shell Top Sponsor in the Souvenir Journal. You will be featured as a Golden Medallion Sponsor on Zafa Temple 176 and Zafa Court 41 websites and social media pages.
Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees.
Full-Page Color Digital ad - submit to [email protected]
Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees
Feature your business/products during all Joint Ball events! Be sure to register to make sure we do not hire or secure another competing service. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdW_dLWrDml2VYQLT_6mdiP1sxl4-vqRW4d8_zKgvJR091UDQ/viewform?usp=header
Please note: Fees are optional. Select Other and enter $0 to bypass fees
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