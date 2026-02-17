Shippensburg Greyhounds Youth Football Association

Shippensburg Greyhounds Youth Football Association

📣 2026 ZMC REGISTRATIONS 🏈

1 ZMC Football Player
$100

$50 Registration, $50 lottery ticket fundraiser. Sell the tickets and make your $50 back.

2 ZMC Football Players
$150

$50 Registration x 2, $50 lottery ticket fundraiser. Sell your tickets and make your $50 back.

1 ZMC Cheerleader
$85

$35.00 Registration, $50 lottery ticket fundraiser. Sell tickets and make your $50 back.

2 ZMC Cheerleaders
$120

$35 Registration x 2, $50 lottery ticket fundraiser. Sell your tickets and get your $50 back.

1 ZMC Cheerleader, 1 ZMC Football Player
$135

$35 Cheer Registration, $50 Football Registration, $50 lottery ticket fundraiser. Sell your tickets and get your $50 back.

