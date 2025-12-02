ECRS

Hosted by

ECRS

About this event

ECRS Fun Day in Philly

1906 Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA

Help Us Help Others
$20

Your ticket contributes to making ECRS more accessible to all. This level helps cover costs, and any surplus will go to a scholarship fund for future events.


Select the number of people you are registering at this level.


You can add an additional donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.

Help Us Break Even
$15

Your ticket keeps us on track to cover our expected costs for this event!


Select the number of people you are registering at this level.


You can add an additional donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.

Pay What You Can
$10

Select the number of people you are registering at this level


You can add a donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.

Other
Pay what you can

Select the number of people you are registering at this level


No questions asked!


You can add a donation at the bottom, as well. You can also donate at the door - we take cash, card, and Venmo/Zelle.

Add a donation for ECRS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!