Lesser Mysteries at Opus 40

For those who wish to step more deeply into the unfolding.





Includes admission to the May 1 Lesser Mysteries gathering at Opus 40, plus an invitation to a special rehearsal at Tempo in Kingston on April 30, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process behind the music for Lesser Mysteries.





Mystai Pass holders also receive complimentary nourishment from Woodland Pantry and a commemorative Greater Mysteries tote.





Your support at this level helps sustain the artists and collaborators bringing this work to life.



