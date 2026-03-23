Opus 40 Inc

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Opus 40 Inc

About this event

Lesser Mysteries at Opus 40

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

Mystai Pass
$111

For those who wish to step more deeply into the unfolding.


Includes admission to the May 1 Lesser Mysteries gathering at Opus 40, plus an invitation to a special rehearsal at Tempo in Kingston on April 30, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process behind the music for Lesser Mysteries.


Mystai Pass holders also receive complimentary nourishment from Woodland Pantry and a commemorative Greater Mysteries tote.


Your support at this level helps sustain the artists and collaborators bringing this work to life.


VIP Admission
$88

For those who wish to offer additional support to the project while joining the gathering.


Includes admission to the Lesser Mysteries gathering at Opus 40 and a voucher for complimentary nourishment from Woodland Pantry.


Your ticket helps support the musicians, collaborators, and production of this unique site-specific offering.


General Admission
$44

Standard admission to Lesser Mysteries at Opus 40.

Add a donation for Opus 40 Inc

$

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