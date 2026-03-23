Hosted by
About this event
For those who wish to step more deeply into the unfolding.
Includes admission to the May 1 Lesser Mysteries gathering at Opus 40, plus an invitation to a special rehearsal at Tempo in Kingston on April 30, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process behind the music for Lesser Mysteries.
Mystai Pass holders also receive complimentary nourishment from Woodland Pantry and a commemorative Greater Mysteries tote.
Your support at this level helps sustain the artists and collaborators bringing this work to life.
For those who wish to offer additional support to the project while joining the gathering.
Includes admission to the Lesser Mysteries gathering at Opus 40 and a voucher for complimentary nourishment from Woodland Pantry.
Your ticket helps support the musicians, collaborators, and production of this unique site-specific offering.
Standard admission to Lesser Mysteries at Opus 40.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!