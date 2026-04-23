Opus 40 Inc

Hosted by

Opus 40 Inc

About this event

2026.07.05 | Afro-Cuba! Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

*Early Access* General Admission
$35
Available until Jun 1

Early Access General Admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

General Admission
$40
Available until Jul 4

General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Reserved Seating
$55
Available until Jul 24

Reserved Seating provided in a reserved section.

General Admission - Day of Show
$45

Day of Show General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Youth General Admission
$20

Youth General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Carpool Pass
$170

General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle. Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. (Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.)

Add a donation for Opus 40 Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!