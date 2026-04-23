2026.07.05 | Afro-Cuba! Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca

Hosted by
About this event
Early Access General Admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
Reserved Seating provided in a reserved section.
Day of Show General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
Youth General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle. Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. (Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!