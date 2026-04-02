Annual Golf Outing 07/17/2026

About this event
Register Early and save through June 26, 2026. Prices go to $150 beginning June 227. Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, hotdog lunch at the turn, and dinner, along with lots of fun games on the course!
Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, hotdog lunch at the turn, and dinner, along with lots of fun games on the course! Early bird pricing is open through June 26. June 27 the price goes to $600 for a foursome
Save $25 on a hole sponsorship - register your team and sponsor a Tee at the same time. Early Bird pricing expires June 26.
Early Bird expires June 26. Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, hotdog lunch at the turn, and dinner, along with lots of fun games on the course!
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