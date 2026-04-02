North Oakland Regional Chambers Association

Hosted by

North Oakland Regional Chambers Association

About this event

Annual Golf Outing 07/17/2026

8313 Perry Rd

Grand Blanc, MI 48439, USA

Early Bird Individual Player/s
$130
Available until Jun 26

Register Early and save through June 26, 2026. Prices go to $150 beginning June 227. Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, hotdog lunch at the turn, and dinner, along with lots of fun games on the course!

Early Bird Team
$520
Available until Jun 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, hotdog lunch at the turn, and dinner, along with lots of fun games on the course! Early bird pricing is open through June 26. June 27 the price goes to $600 for a foursome

Team Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, hotdog lunch at the turn, and dinner, along with lots of fun games on the course!
Team & Tee Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Save $25 on a hole sponsorship - register your team and sponsor a Tee at the same time. Early Bird pricing expires June 26.

Individual Player/s
$150

Early Bird expires June 26. Ticket includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, hotdog lunch at the turn, and dinner, along with lots of fun games on the course!

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