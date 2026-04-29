2026.07.31 | Rock the Quarry Festival

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Buy tickets early and save! General Admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
Buy tickets early and save! General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle (Standing room or bring a blanket / chair). Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.
General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
Reserved Seating provided in a reserved section.
General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle (Standing room or bring a blanket / chair). Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.
Day of Show General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
Youth General admission (ages 6-16). Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
$
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