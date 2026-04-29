Opus 40 Inc

Hosted by

Opus 40 Inc

About this event

2026.08.22 | Euphonia: A Balkan & Brass Music Festival

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

General Admission
$25
Available until Aug 21

Advance General Admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Reserved Seating
$55
Available until Aug 21

Reserved Seating provided in a reserved section.

Carpool Pass (GA for up to 5 guests in one vehicle)
$65
Available until Aug 21

General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle (Standing room or bring a blanket / chair). Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.

*Day of Show* General Admission
$30

Day of Show General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Youth General Admission (ages 6-16)
$12.50
Available until Aug 21

Advance Youth General admission (ages 6-16). Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

*Day of Show* Youth General Admission (ages 6-16)
$15

Youth General admission (ages 6-16). Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Add a donation for Opus 40 Inc

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