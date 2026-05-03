Opus 40 Inc

Hosted by

Opus 40 Inc

About this event

2026.08.29 | Akwesasne Freedom School Benefit

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

Tier One (Pay What you Can - Limited)
$15

General Admission. The lower price tickets are available to those who cannot pay full price. As this is a benefit, please pay the higher price if you can. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Tier 2 (Pay What you Can)
$25

General Admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Tier 3 (Pay What you Can)
$45

General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Reserved Seating
$55

Reserved Seating provided in a reserved section.

Carpool Pass (GA for up to 5 guests in one vehicle)
$120

General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle (Standing room or bring a blanket / chair). Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.

Add a donation for Opus 40 Inc

$

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