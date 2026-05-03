2026.08.29 | Akwesasne Freedom School Benefit

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About this event
General Admission. The lower price tickets are available to those who cannot pay full price. As this is a benefit, please pay the higher price if you can. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
General Admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.
Reserved Seating provided in a reserved section.
General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle (Standing room or bring a blanket / chair). Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.
$
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