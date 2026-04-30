Opus 40 Inc

Hosted by

Opus 40 Inc

About this event

2026.08.30 | Cumbia Vortex: Chicha Libre

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

*Early Bird* General Admission
$35
Available until Jun 7

Buy tickets early and save! General Admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

*Early Bird* Carpool Pass (up to 5 guests in one vehicle)
$140
Available until Jun 7

Buy tickets early and save! General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle (Standing room or bring a blanket / chair). Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.

General Admission
$40
Available until Aug 29

General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Reserved Seating
$55
Available until Aug 29

Reserved Seating provided in a reserved section.

Carpool Pass (GA for up to 5 guests in one vehicle)
$160
Available until Aug 29

General Admission for up to 5 guests per vehicle (Standing room or bring a blanket / chair). Additional guests must be ticket holders, or purchase full price at the door. Carpool passes are not available the day of the show.

*Day of Show* General Admission
$45

Day of Show General admission. Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Youth General Admission (ages 6-16)
$20

Youth General admission (ages 6-16). Standing room or bring a blanket / chair.

Add a donation for Opus 40 Inc

$

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