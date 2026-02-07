2026 Silent Auction benefiting the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.
Website: https://www.implantech.com/lab-training-2/
Retail Value: $2,900
Date: 11/7/2026
The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Implantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Facial Implants Cadaver Workshop taking place on 11/7/2026.
This in-depth educational experience is designed to enhance your understanding of the latest techniques in facial implant procedures and achieving optimal outcomes in facial contouring. The course includes expert-led lectures and hands-on cadaver lab training, with just two participants per station for a focused, personalized learning environment.
Starting bid
Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.
Website: https://www.implantech.com/lab-training-2/
Retail Value: $1,900
Date: 11/8/2026
Masters Educational Series - Body Contouring Implants, Observation & Demonstration Cadaver Workshop
Description: The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Inplantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Body Contouring Implants Workshop taking place on 11/8/2026.
Our workshop features expert-led lectures and cadaver demonstrations covering gluteal, pectoral, calf, and other body implants. Learn advanced techniques to achieve optimal outcomes in body contouring directly from our experienced faculty.
Starting bid
Donated by: Faja Girl
Website: Shop Premium Colombian Fajas at Faja Girl
Retail Value: $300
Stage 1 Seamless Full Body Shaper
Stage 1 Recovery Bra
Stage 2 Recovery Bra
Post-Op Face Wrap
Post-op Board
Starting bid
Donated by: Integris Assurance Company
Retail Value: $198
Website: http://www.modernsurgicalarts.com
The 9-to-5 Survival Pack contains:
Starting bid
Donated by: Alter Ego Compression
Retail Value: $700
Website: alteregocompression.com
Elevate your clinic’s recovery offerings with this premium post-operative compression care bundle from Alter Ego Compression.
Designed for practices that value clinical precision and elevated patient experience, this package includes:
Restrictions: Non-transferable. No cash value. Must be redeemed within 6 months.
Starting bid
Donated by: KeraFactor Combo System
Retail Value: $218
Website: https://shop.mykerafactor.com/products/kerafactor-solution-and-conditioner-combo
Transform your daily care into a targeted scalp and hair ritual. This kit pairs the KeraFactor Scalp Stimulating Solution with the 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner and our Wet & Dry Stimulating Brush. Together, they help refresh the scalp, improve circulation, and create the ideal environment for hair that looks fuller, denser, and more resilient.
Not recommended for individuals who are pregnant, nursing, trying to conceive, under 18, or experiencing active scalp infections, psoriasis, eczema, sunburn, or a history of scalp skin cancer. Evaluate each patient’s medical history during consultation.
Starting bid
Donated by: PRP Wine International
Retail Value: $415
Website: PRP Wine | Delivering fun, laughter, and culture to every home
Certificate valid for an in-home wine sampling experience with 8-bottles of wine and 90-minutes with a professional wine consultant for 12-people.
To view a list of available locations: Locations | PRP Wine
Starting bid
Donated by: Financial Assessment & Strategy Session from Maven Financial Partners brought to you by CareCredit
Retail Value: $4000
Website: Medical Aesthetic & Dental Financial Consulting
Unlock the hidden potential in your practice with this exclusive 4-hour consulting package from Maven Financial. Our team will conduct a behind-the-scenes analysis of your financials, followed by a 2-hour strategy session tailored to your business. You’ll walk away with actionable insights into your practice’s financial performance, clarity on areas of opportunity, and customized strategies to drive growth and profitability. This is a rare opportunity to gain CFO-level expertise designed to elevate your practice’s financial future.
Maven is a fractional CFO firm that works with Aesthetic Practices and Owners all across the country to help them financially plan and strategize business decisions to ensure they meet their financial goals.
Starting bid
Donated by: Practical Anatomy and Surgical Education (PASE) - Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Retail Value: $3,500
Website: https://cvent.me/eAwdeV
Winner will receive one registration to the 17th Annual Hair Transplant 360 Workshop. The course will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at Practical Anatomy and Surgical Education (PASE) on July 17 & 18, 2026. This is a comprehensive hair transplant course including LSE and FUE hands-on cadaver programs. Parallel courses are offered for physicians and surgical staff. Lecture and lab topics include: Hairline Design, Donor Harvest/closure, Recipient Site Creation, Graft Dissection and Placement and Crown Design. Winner must be a physician, and the donation is only valid for the 2026 Hair Transplant Workshop. Details for the course can be found on slu.edu/medicine/pase.
Starting bid
Donated by: Miracle Renew LLC
Retail Value: $4,997
Website: https://glowpulsered.com/products/glowpulse
Transform your wellness with clinical-grade red LED and near-infrared light therapy. The Glowpulse+ delivers targeted healing energy deep into tissues to reduce pain, accelerate recovery, and promote cellular regeneration.
Starting bid
Donated by: Miracle Renew LLC
Retail Value: $499
Website: XPDS 18: Wired TENS/EMS Device | HiDow International
Smart, simple, and seriously effective. The XPDS 18 takes your recovery to the next level with 18 therapeutic modes (hello, microcurrent and trigger point), dual ports for multi-zone relief, and 20 intensity levels. Dependable wired power with a 10+ hour battery life make it the perfect mid-tier device for versatile, effective recovery.
Starting bid
Donated by: Joe Niamtu, DMD FAACS
Market Value: $2,900
Location: Richmond, VA
Website: Deep Plane Facelift Richmond, VA | Dr. Joe Niamtu – Facial Surgery Expert
Bidders Choice!
The winning bidder can choose one of the following options:
Option 1: 46th Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery Course
Retail Value: $2,900
Date: TBD
This is an intensive 2 day mix of lectures, live surgery and fun. The purpose of this course is to present a didactic lecture format immediately followed by live surgical observation of the actual procedures. In this manner, course participants learn the procedure basics and witness the actual surgery. Lectures and surgery are performed at Dr. Niamtu‘s fully accredited surgery center. Dr. Niamtu hosts a party at his home on Saturday evening at each course. We welcome doctors and staff from all specialties of medicine and dentistry that have an interest in cosmetic facial surgery. Our course has 18 hours of AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.
...or....
Option 2: 2-Day Observation
Retail Value: $2,500
Two full days scrubbed in and observing Dr. Niamtu’s surgical technique.
Must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Jacob Haiavy, MD FAACS FACS
Market Value: $4,000
Location: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Website: Dr. Jacob Haiavy, Rancho Cucamonga Cosmetic Surgeon - Inland Cosmetic Surgery
Two full days observing Dr. Haiavy's surgical technique. Dr. Haiavy is one of just a few surgeons in Southern California who performs the transumbilical (belly button) breast augmentation. He also specializes in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and a range of cosmetic surgery procedures with years of experience, training and expertise.
Date must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Angelo Cuzalina, MD DDS FAACS
Market Value: $4,000
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Website: M.D., D.D.S. Tulsa, OK Dr. Angelo Cuzalina
Two full days scrubbed in and observing Dr. Cuzalina’s surgical technique for any number of face and or body procedures. As one of the top cosmetic surgeons in the Tulsa, OK area, Dr. Angelo Cuzalina is board-certified by three of the top surgical organizations in the U.S., including the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, and the Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. With a special interest in body contouring treatments for dramatic weight loss and complex facial aging surgeries, he has completed over 10,000 procedures for the face, body, and breasts. After opening his private practice in 1998, Dr. Cuzalina has since become a leader in the cosmetic surgery industry and has served as president of the AACS & ABCS.
Date must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Daria Hamrah, DMD FAACS
Retail Value: $2,500
Location: Hamrah Cosmetic Surgery, McLean, VA
Website: http://www.drdariahamrah.com
Spend a full day observing Dr. Hamrah in the operating room, with the opportunity to observe a rhinoplasty or deep plane facelift and gain insight into advanced facial aesthetic surgery.
Date must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Rejuv Cosmetic Surgery | Aileen Caceres, MD
Retail Value: $5,000
Location: Rejuv Cosmetic Surgery, Orlando, FL
Website: http://www.rejuvcosmeticsurgery.com
Enjoy an exclusive Day of Office Preceptorship with Dr. Aileen Caceres at Rejuv Cosmetic Surgery. This immersive experience includes observation of a full clinical day, which may include live surgical cases, patient consultations, and insight into surgical decision-making, patient care, and practice workflow. The preceptorship offers a behind-the-scenes look at a modern, patient-centered cosmetic surgery practice led by a double board-certified surgeon.
Experience includes one full day in office and/or surgery, scheduled by mutual availability. All HIPAA and facility requirements apply. Valid for one year from the silent auction closing. Non-transferable. No cash value. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Dr. Ryan Welter - New England Center for Hair Restoration
Retail Value: $2,500
Location: New England Center for Hair Restoration, Westwood, MA
Website: http://www.nehair.com
One day of structured didactics and direct surgical observation of high graft volume FUE hair transplantation.
Date must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Kamran Dastoury, MD
Retail Value: $2,000
Location: Modern Surgical Arts of Denver, CO
Website: http://www.modernsurgicalarts.com
Observation opportunity for a surgeon-focused immersion into modern body contouring with Dr. Kamran Dastoury in Denver, Colorado. Designed for new and early-career surgeons, this session demonstrates how next-generation technologies can be safely and strategically stacked for superior outcomes using Apyx Medical’s AYON system, including:
• Radiofrequency tissue tightening with Renuvion
• Ultrasonic technology for fat emulsification and contour refinement
• Power-assisted liposuction for precision and safety
Observe real-time case flow, safety checkpoints, sequencing strategy, and complication-prevention pearls.
Date must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Castellano Cosmetic Surgery Center
Retail Value: $2,500
Location: Tampa, Florida
Website: www.castellanocosmeticsurgery.com
Two full days of observing Dr. Joseph Castellano's surgical techniques mostly focused on breast and body surgery. While being mostly focused on breast and body surgery, Dr. Castellano does facial surgery as well, including facelifts and blepharoplasties. He has 15 years of experience focused solely on cosmetic surgery. His office does include a full medical spa, so the visitor will have the ability to observe laser treatments, fillers, botox and thread lifts.
Date must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Dr. Barusco / Tempus Hair Restoration
Retail Value: $3,000
Location: Florida
Website: www.hairdoctorflorida.com
Two days of direct surgical observation of hair transplant procedures and trichology consultations with Dr. Marco Barusco.
Dr. Marco Barusco is the Program Chair for the 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting of the AACS and the upcoming President of the AACS. He is a renowned expert in all techniques of hair transplantation, including FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and LSE (Linear Strip Excision). During the observation rotation, and bidder will observe hair transplant procedures and accompany Dr. Barusco in live and virtual consultations for hair loss in men and women.
Date must be scheduled in advance and is subject to mutual availability and clinical schedule. Does not cover travel, accommodation or food.
Starting bid
Donated by: Michael S. Kluska, DO, FAACS, FACOS (Aka: DrDaddyK)
Retail Value: $5,000
Location: Georgia
Website: https://drdaddyk.com/
Socials: https://www.instagram.com/drdaddyk/
Observational Day where you will learn the intricacies of body contouring using state of the art technology (AYON) to maximize your results. Your experience will include some or all of the following: Advanced lipocontouring, body etching with AYON, BBL with AYON, advanced abdominoplasty r techniques and breast surgery.
Starting bid
Donated by: Sanctuary Cosmetic Center
Retail Value: $5,000
Website: www.sanctuarycosmeticcenter.com
Facial treatment post weight loss from Galderma Aesthetics:
