2026 Silent Auction benefiting the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation

Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.

Website: https://www.implantech.com/lab-training-2/

Retail Value: $2,900

Date: 11/7/2026





The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Implantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Facial Implants Cadaver Workshop taking place on 11/7/2026.





This in-depth educational experience is designed to enhance your understanding of the latest techniques in facial implant procedures and achieving optimal outcomes in facial contouring. The course includes expert-led lectures and hands-on cadaver lab training, with just two participants per station for a focused, personalized learning environment.