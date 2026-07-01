2026/2027 Pit Crew Sponsorships

will have their logo or family name on one WPC banner that is displayed at Pit Crew Serving Site during LR varsity home football games. Sponsorship period is 8/1/26 - 7/31/27
Tailgate sponsorships help us to purchase food & supplies for our community cookouts held at each LRHS Varsity home football game. Sponsorship period is (8/1/26-7/31/27). Company logo or family name will be placed on our WPC tailgate sponsor banner displayed at tailgates.
Company logo OR Family name placed on Sponsorship WPC banners listed w/ other Wrangler sponsors below Legacy Sponsor. Recognized by public address announcer at pregame or half time of home football games as permitted by Legacy Ranch High School. Invited to attend our tailgates along with a guest as our WPC VIP guests. Sponsorship period is (8/1/26-7/31/27).
Sponsoring company (ies) as approved by WPC member vote will have logo on sponsorship banner Owner will receive a one-year Wrangler Pit Crew membership as a non-voting member. Owner receives WPC member shirt with “SPONSOR” & Name on it. WPC membership is 8/1/26-7/31/27. Invited to all WPC tailgates & member events w/ a guest. Recognition at LRHS home varsity FB games as permitted by LRHS.
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