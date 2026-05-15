2026/2027 WISHING Student Application

Participate in at-your-pace virtual classroom plus four live sessions PLUS meet monthly between the live sessions with a 1-on-1 mentor for further mentorship activity.





All sessions @ 7pm CT on Zoom. Dates: September 14th, November 9th, February 8th, May 10th.





Must be able to attend at least 3 of 4 live sessions or provide 24hr notice of absence. Membership cost eligible for refund by request at the completion of the year if attendance expectations are met.