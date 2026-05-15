2026/2027 WISHING Student Application

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About the memberships
No expiration
Participate in at-your-pace virtual classroom plus four live sessions.
All sessions @ 7pm CT on Zoom. Dates: September 14th, November 9th, February 8th, May 10th.
Must be able to attend at least 3 of 4 live sessions or provide 24hr notice of absence. Membership cost eligible for refund by request at the completion of the year if attendance expectations are met.
No expiration
Participate in at-your-pace virtual classroom plus four live sessions PLUS meet monthly between the live sessions with a 1-on-1 mentor for further mentorship activity.
All sessions @ 7pm CT on Zoom. Dates: September 14th, November 9th, February 8th, May 10th.
Must be able to attend at least 3 of 4 live sessions or provide 24hr notice of absence. Membership cost eligible for refund by request at the completion of the year if attendance expectations are met.
No expiration
Must be a student or participant at one of the following organizations:
Middleton High School (Middleton, WI)
Millard West High School (Omaha, NE)
Ingraham High School (Seattle, WA)
Kansas City Urban Youth Academy (Kansas City, MO)
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