Women In Sports Helping Inspire The Next Generation Corporation

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Women In Sports Helping Inspire The Next Generation Corporation

About the memberships

2026/2027 WISHING Student Application

Virtual Student
$50

No expiration

Participate in at-your-pace virtual classroom plus four live sessions.


All sessions @ 7pm CT on Zoom. Dates: September 14th, November 9th, February 8th, May 10th.


Must be able to attend at least 3 of 4 live sessions or provide 24hr notice of absence. Membership cost eligible for refund by request at the completion of the year if attendance expectations are met.

Virtual Student: 1-on-1 Match
$80

No expiration

Participate in at-your-pace virtual classroom plus four live sessions PLUS meet monthly between the live sessions with a 1-on-1 mentor for further mentorship activity.


All sessions @ 7pm CT on Zoom. Dates: September 14th, November 9th, February 8th, May 10th.


Must be able to attend at least 3 of 4 live sessions or provide 24hr notice of absence. Membership cost eligible for refund by request at the completion of the year if attendance expectations are met.

In-Person Student
Free

No expiration

Must be a student or participant at one of the following organizations:


Middleton High School (Middleton, WI)

Millard West High School (Omaha, NE)

Ingraham High School (Seattle, WA)

Kansas City Urban Youth Academy (Kansas City, MO)

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