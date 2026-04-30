Bhs Athletic Booster Club

Offered by

Bhs Athletic Booster Club

About the memberships

BHS Athletic Booster Club Sponsorship

Spartan Sponsor
$1,500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Spartan Sponsor Level - $1500 Included in your Spartan level Sponsorship 

  • Logo on back of Shirt - Handed out at Big Ticket home games 
  • Scoreboard Ad - Availability to advertise on scoreboard 
  • Banners on the parking lot fence and inside the Gym (Please note, new this year, you must provide us with a banner that is 4’x6’ for the exterior fence, and we will provide the indoor banner magnet. Please note that if your outdoor banner is destroyed by the elements, or needs to be replaced it will be up to you to replace it. )
  • Table/Booth at a game - Availability to hand out business swag and info at Big Ticket games 
  • Marketing Sleeve for games - Full color Marketing folder with QR codes to your website, handed out at Big Ticket home games. 
  • Facebook/Instagram Ad - Availability to post a business sponsor ad on our Facebook page one ad per week. 
  • Ticket Booth Ad - Inside by the gym we will have large sponsor posters with all of our sponsors listed on it. 
  • Publicly Thanked in the newspaper and on Facebook 
  • Proud Booster Sponsor Sign or Sticker - Choose a sign for your store front or a removable vinyl sticker for your car. 
Maroon Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Maroon Sponsor Level - $1000 Included in your Maroon level Sponsorship: 


  • Banners on the parking lot fence and inside the Gym (Please note, new this year, you must provide us with a banner that is 4’x6’ for the exterior fence, and we will provide the indoor banner magnet. Please note that if your outdoor banner is destroyed by the elements, or needs to be replaced it will be up to you to replace it. )
  • Table/Booth at a game - Availability to hand out business swag and info at Big Ticket games 
  • Marketing Sleeve for games - Full color Marketing folder with QR codes to your website, handed out at our Big Ticket home games. 
  • Facebook/Instagram Ad - Availability to post a business sponsor ad on our Facebook page 8 times per year. 
  • Ticket Booth Ad - Inside by the gym we will have large sponsor posters with all of our sponsors listed on  it. 
  • Publicly Thanked in the newspaper and on Facebook 
  • Proud Booster Sponsor Sign or Sticker - Choose a sign for your store front or a removable vinyl sticker for  your car. 
Black Sponsor
$500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Black Sponsor Level - $500 Included in your Black level Sponsorship: 

  • Facebook/Instagram Ad - Availability to post a business sponsor ad on our Facebook page 4 times per year 
  • Ticket Booth Ad - Inside by the gym we will have large sponsor posters with all of our sponsors listed on it. 
  • Publicly thanked in the newspaper and on Facebook 
  • Proud Booster Sponsor Sign or Sticker - Choose a sign for your store front or a removable vinyl sticker for your car. 
Grey Sponsor
$250

Valid until July 28, 2027

Gray Sponsor Level - $250 Included in your Gray level Sponsorship: 

  • Ticket Booth Ad - Inside by the gym we will have large sponsor posters with all of our sponsors listed on it. 
  • Publicly Thanked in the newspaper 
  • Proud Booster Sponsor Sign or Sticker - Choose a sign for your store front or a removable vinyl sticker for your car. 
Individual Sponsor
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

Individual Sponsor - $100  Included in your Individual Sponsorship: 

  • Invitation into membership and to Booster meetings if desired
  • Ability to vote on broad decisions made by the board
  • Publicly Thanked in the newspaper 
  • Proud Booster Sponsor Sign or Sticker - Choose a sign for your store front or a removable vinyl sticker for your car. 
Add a donation for Bhs Athletic Booster Club

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