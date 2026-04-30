BHS Athletic Booster Club Sponsorship

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About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Spartan Sponsor Level - $1500 Included in your Spartan level Sponsorship
Valid until July 28, 2027
Maroon Sponsor Level - $1000 Included in your Maroon level Sponsorship:
Valid until July 28, 2027
Black Sponsor Level - $500 Included in your Black level Sponsorship:
Valid until July 28, 2027
Gray Sponsor Level - $250 Included in your Gray level Sponsorship:
Valid until July 28, 2027
Individual Sponsor - $100 Included in your Individual Sponsorship:
$
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