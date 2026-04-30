BHS Athletic Booster Club Sponsorship

Spartan Sponsor Level - $1500 Included in your Spartan level Sponsorship

Logo on back of Shirt - Handed out at Big Ticket home games

Scoreboard Ad - Availability to advertise on scoreboard

Banners on the parking lot fence and inside the Gym (Please note, new this year, you must provide us with a banner that is 4’x6’ for the exterior fence, and we will provide the indoor banner magnet. Please note that if your outdoor banner is destroyed by the elements, or needs to be replaced it will be up to you to replace it. )

Table/Booth at a game - Availability to hand out business swag and info at Big Ticket games

Marketing Sleeve for games - Full color Marketing folder with QR codes to your website, handed out at Big Ticket home games.

Facebook/Instagram Ad - Availability to post a business sponsor ad on our Facebook page one ad per week.

Ticket Booth Ad - Inside by the gym we will have large sponsor posters with all of our sponsors listed on it.

Publicly Thanked in the newspaper and on Facebook