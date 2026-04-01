2026FriendsofWhippleFreeLibrary's Online Auction

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67 Mont Vernon Rd, Whipple Free Library -during open hoursNew Boston, NH 03070, USA
Starting bid
Grasshoppers Garden Center ~ General Store ~ Gift Shop
Open all year with fresh local essentail . Fresh milk, eggs, Jake's Ice crea, meats, artisan cheese. WInes and lovely gifts as well. Plants in the spring and summer.
Starting bid
World renowned sculptor Jon Brooks. https://www.jonbrooks.org/homepage.html
Value ~ $1,500
Title ~ M’enage a’ Trois X 2
Wood ~ Lignum Vitae
Finish ~ Watco Danish Oil
Dimensions ~ 8”H X 12”W X 7”D
Signed and dated Jon Brooks 1974
Starting bid
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