FriendsofWhippleFreeLibrary

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FriendsofWhippleFreeLibrary

About this event

2026FriendsofWhippleFreeLibrary's Online Auction

Pick-up location

67 Mont Vernon Rd, Whipple Free Library -during open hoursNew Boston, NH 03070, USA

Gift Card. $25 item
Gift Card. $25
$20

Starting bid

Grasshoppers Garden Center ~ General Store ~ Gift Shop

Open all year with fresh local essentail . Fresh milk, eggs, Jake's Ice crea, meats, artisan cheese. WInes and lovely gifts as well. Plants in the spring and summer.


M’enage a’ Trois X 2. Jon Brooks original 1974 item
M’enage a’ Trois X 2. Jon Brooks original 1974
$600

Starting bid

World renowned sculptor Jon Brooks. https://www.jonbrooks.org/homepage.html


Value ~ $1,500

Title ~ M’enage a’ Trois X 2

Wood ~ Lignum Vitae

Finish ~ Watco Danish Oil 

Dimensions ~ 8”H X 12”W X 7”D

Signed and dated  Jon Brooks 1974


M'enage a' Trois x 2
$600

Starting bid

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