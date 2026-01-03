Louisiana All Service Academies Gala

Hosted by

Louisiana All Service Academies Gala

About this event

2026 Louisiana All Service Academies Gala

Stars & Stripes Sponsor
$10,000

-Opportunity to distribute the commemorative gift to the cadets and midshipmen

-Reserved VIP table for 10

-Company logo featured prominently on program cover and event digital signage

-Hotel room and garage parking at the Higgins Hotel for the evening of December 22, 2025 (one room)

-Special “highlights of the museum” tour for TWO people with a staff historian on Monday afternoon

Blue Star Sponsor
$7,500

-Reserved VIP table for 10

-Company logo featured on event digital signage

-Hotel room and garage parking at the Higgins Hotel for the evening of December 22, 2025 (one room)

-Special “highlights of the museum” tour for TWO people with a staff historian on Monday afternoon

Commander
$5,000

-Reserved seating for 6 people

-Company logo featured on event digital signage

-Special “highlights of the museum” tour for TWO people with a staff historian on Monday afternoon

Patriot
$3,000

-Reserved seating for 4 people

-Company logo featured on event digital signage

Sparkling Sponsor - In Kind Donation
Free

-Donation of 30 bottles of champagne for the time-honored toasts

-Wholesale license/special documentation required by the museum

-Company logo featured on event digital signage

-Reserved seating for 2 people

Platinum
$1,000

-Reserved seating and tickets for 2 people

-Name featured on event digital signage

Friend of the Academies
$500

-Name featured on event digital signage

Cadet/Midshipman Ticket
Free

-Complimentary ticket for a current cadet or midshipman

-You MUST register for this complimentary ticket


Cadet/Midshipman Guest Ticket
Free

-Complimentary ticket for the guest of a current cadet or midshipman

-You MUST register for this complimentary ticket

General Gala Ticket
$100

-All sales are final.

VIP Table **Quantities Limited***
$1,250

-Reserved VIP table includes 10 tickets

-Preferred seating

-Special gift


Sponsor a Cadet/Midshipman
$100

Your contribution covers the cost of one cadet/midshipman to attend the gala! Thank you for supporting our future military leaders from Louisiana.

Donation
$50

-Thank you for your donation

