2027 ABC Conference

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About this event
$
These tickets are reserved for ABC member campuses:
ABC Member Campuses:
CSU: Channel Islands, Chico, Dominguez Hills, East Bay, Fresno, Fullerton, Humboldt, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Monterey Bay, Northridge, Pomona, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San José, San Luis Obispo, Sonoma, Stanislaus.
UC: Berkeley, Davis, Irvine, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Important Note: Chaperones, advisors, and professional staff are required to purchase a ticket if they plan to attend the conference.
These tickets are reserved for non-member campuses/organizations (i.e. those not listed on the previous ticket type).
Important Note: Chaperones, advisors, and professional staff are required to purchase a ticket if they plan to attend the conference.
These tickets are reserved for pre-approved high school groups only.
Important Note: Chaperones, advisors, and professional staff are required to purchase a ticket if they plan to attend the conference.
This is to pay 26-27 membership dues
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