Afrikan Black Coalition

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Afrikan Black Coalition

About this event

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2027 ABC Conference

California

USA

Add a donation for Afrikan Black Coalition

$

General Admission
$75

These tickets are reserved for ABC member campuses:
ABC Member Campuses: 

CSU: Channel Islands, Chico, Dominguez Hills, East Bay, Fresno, Fullerton, Humboldt, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Monterey Bay, Northridge, Pomona, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San José, San Luis Obispo, Sonoma, Stanislaus. 


UC: Berkeley, Davis, Irvine, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara


University of Nevada, Las Vegas


Important Note: Chaperones, advisors, and professional staff are required to purchase a ticket if they plan to attend the conference.

Non-Member Admission
$90

These tickets are reserved for non-member campuses/organizations (i.e. those not listed on the previous ticket type). 


Important Note: Chaperones, advisors, and professional staff are required to purchase a ticket if they plan to attend the conference.

High School Admission Only
$50

These tickets are reserved for pre-approved high school groups only.


Important Note: Chaperones, advisors, and professional staff are required to purchase a ticket if they plan to attend the conference.

26-27 Membership Dues
$500

This is to pay 26-27 membership dues

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