Gala 2027 Tickets

About this event
The Dinner Ticket includes a full evening experience for one person at the 2026 STAND Gala. Guests will enjoy an elegant catered dinner, access to cocktail hour with two complimentary drink tickets, and reserved seating for the evening’s live performances and program. Join us for a memorable night of entertainment, celebration, and impact as we support the mission of STAND Ministries and the next generation of artists and leaders.
The Dinner Ticket includes a full evening experience for 8 people, at the 2026 STAND Gala. Guests will enjoy an elegant catered dinner, access to cocktail hour with two complimentary drink tickets per person, and reserved seating for the evening’s live performances and program. Join us for a memorable night of entertainment, celebration, and impact as we support the mission of STAND Ministries and the next generation of artists and leaders.
The Show Ticket includes admission to the 2026 STAND Gala and reserved seating for the evening’s live performance and program. Guests will experience an inspiring night of storytelling, music, and celebration as we showcase the impact of STAND Ministries and honor the students, families, and supporters who make the mission possible.
This ticket does not include dinner or drink tickets, but provides full access to the gala presentation and entertainment.
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