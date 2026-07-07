A red and cream crest featuring a torch, sword, and laurel wreath is set against a white background.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Offered by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About the memberships

2027 Annual Membership Dues

2027 Membership - Life Members
$160

No expiration

This membership type includes payment of $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, and $150.00 for Local Dues.

2027 Membership - Regular Members
$350

No expiration

This membership type includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, and $150.00 for Local Dues.

2027 Membership - Reinstatement (1 Year)
$365

No expiration

This membership type is for sorors who are currently non-financial or who remit dues after December 31. It includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, $150.00 for Local Dues, and a $15.00 Reinstatement Fee.

2027 Membership - Reinstatement (2 Years or More)
$380

No expiration

This membership type is for sorors who are currently unfinancial and have not paid all dues and fees for two or more years. It includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, $150.00 for Local Dues, and a $30.00 Reinstatement Fee.

2027 Membership - Regular Members (With Late Fee)
$360

No expiration

This membership type is for members who are currently financial for the 2026 calendar year and are remitting dues between August 1, 2026, and December 31, 2026. It includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, $150.00 for Local Dues, and $10.00 Late Fee

Category Change Fee
$25

No expiration

This fee is only applicable when a soror changes membership category from Member-at-Large to Regular Member or from Regular Member to Member-at-Large. The $25.00 Category Change Fee is in addition to regular membership dues and fees.

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