2027 Annual Membership Dues

About the memberships
No expiration
This membership type includes payment of $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, and $150.00 for Local Dues.
No expiration
This membership type includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, and $150.00 for Local Dues.
No expiration
This membership type is for sorors who are currently non-financial or who remit dues after December 31. It includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, $150.00 for Local Dues, and a $15.00 Reinstatement Fee.
No expiration
This membership type is for sorors who are currently unfinancial and have not paid all dues and fees for two or more years. It includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, $150.00 for Local Dues, and a $30.00 Reinstatement Fee.
No expiration
This membership type is for members who are currently financial for the 2026 calendar year and are remitting dues between August 1, 2026, and December 31, 2026. It includes payment of $190.00 for National Dues, $10.00 for the Per Capita Fee, $150.00 for Local Dues, and $10.00 Late Fee
No expiration
This fee is only applicable when a soror changes membership category from Member-at-Large to Regular Member or from Regular Member to Member-at-Large. The $25.00 Category Change Fee is in addition to regular membership dues and fees.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!