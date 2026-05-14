2027 Auction Sponsorship Opportunities

Your name on the website and in the auction program under “2026 Auction Sponsors” if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
Choice of either: Sponsor plaque OR your name as a donor to the Great Lakes Reginal Sporting Club Foundation - Bridge Builders Safari Wish Hunt Program - if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
2 tickets for the Thursday Exhibition, Friday and Saturday banquet/auctions and the Bridge Builders reception Thursday evening (Digital tickets will be emailed to sponsor.)
Your name on the website and in the auction program under “2026 Auction Sponsors” if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
Choice of either: Sponsor plaque OR your name as a donor to the Great Lakes Reginal Sporting Club Foundation - Bridge Builders Safari Wish Hunt Program - if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
2 tickets for the Thursday Exhibition, Friday and Saturday banquet/auctions and the Bridge Builders reception Thursday evening (Digital tickets will be emailed to sponsor.)
Silver Corporate Sponsorships
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Your name on the website and in the auction program “2026 Auction Sponsors” if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
Choice of either: Sponsor plaque OR your name as a donor to the Great Lakes Regional Sporting Club Foundation Bridge Builders Safari Wish Hunt Program - if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
One half page ad in our Saturday auction program (based on sponsorship being received no later than February 1, 2027 and print ready ad being provided by Sponsor)
6 Tickets for the Thursday Exhibition and Friday and Saturday night banquet/auctions (Digital tickets will be emailed to sponsor.)
4 $600 raffle ticket packages (raffle tickets packages will be waiting at the welcome booth)
Your name on the website and in the auction program “2026 Auction Sponsors” if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
Choice of either: Sponsor plaque OR your name as a donor to the Great Lakes Regional Sporting Club Foundation Bridge Builders Safari Wish Hunt Program - if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
One half page ad in our Saturday auction program (based on sponsorship being received no later than February 1, 2027 and print ready ad being provided by Sponsor)
6 Tickets for the Thursday Exhibition and Friday and Saturday night banquet/auctions (Digital tickets will be emailed to sponsor.)
4 $600 raffle ticket packages (raffle tickets packages will be waiting at the welcome booth)
Gold Corporate Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Your name on the website and in the auction program “2026 Auction Sponsors” if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
Choice of either: Sponsor plaque OR your name as a donor to the Great Lakes Regional Sporting Club Foundation Bridge Builders Safari Wish Hunt Program - if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
One full page ad in our Saturday auction program (based on sponsorship being received no later than February 1, 2027 and print ready ad being provided by Sponsor).
8 Tickets for Thursday Exhibition, Friday banquet/auction and a table of 8 for Saturday night banquet/auction (Full Table) Digital tickets will be emailed to sponsor.
6 $600 raffle ticket packages (raffle tickets packages will be waiting at the welcome booth)
Your name on the website and in the auction program “2026 Auction Sponsors” if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
Choice of either: Sponsor plaque OR your name as a donor to the Great Lakes Regional Sporting Club Foundation Bridge Builders Safari Wish Hunt Program - if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.
One full page ad in our Saturday auction program (based on sponsorship being received no later than February 1, 2027 and print ready ad being provided by Sponsor).
8 Tickets for Thursday Exhibition, Friday banquet/auction and a table of 8 for Saturday night banquet/auction (Full Table) Digital tickets will be emailed to sponsor.
6 $600 raffle ticket packages (raffle tickets packages will be waiting at the welcome booth)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!