2027 Auction Sponsorship Opportunities

Your name on the website and in the auction program “2026 Auction Sponsors” if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.

Choice of either: Sponsor plaque OR your name as a donor to the Great Lakes Regional Sporting Club Foundation Bridge Builders Safari Wish Hunt Program - if sponsorship is received by February 1, 2027.

One half page ad in our Saturday auction program (based on sponsorship being received no later than February 1, 2027 and print ready ad being provided by Sponsor )

6 Tickets for the Thursday Exhibition and Friday and Saturday night banquet/auctions ( Digital tickets will be emailed to sponsor.)