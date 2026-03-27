Allegiance Color Guard

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Allegiance Color Guard

About this event

2027 Auditions

816 E Grant Hwy

Marengo, IL 60152, USA

OPEN GUARD AUDITION
$40

Ages 18-25
Our elite, audition-based program with an intense rehearsal and competition schedule.

A GUARD AUDITION
$40

Ages 14-22
Audition-based program with membership ranging from first-time performers to seasoned vets.

AUDITION EXPERIENCE
$40

Want to use this audition as a clinic? Now you can! You will NOT be offered a contract at the end of this experience unless you inform us during the audition process that your intent has changed.

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