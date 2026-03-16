2027 Beginning Beekeeping

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About this event
Minors (under 18) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Includes 1 set of books and provisional membership in MEBA.
Up to 3 additional family members may be added (up to a total of 4 from the same household). Additional sets of books are not included but may be purchased separately (you will receive a link in the email receipt you will receive after completing your purchase to attend the bee class).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!