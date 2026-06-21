Optimist International

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Optimist International

2027 'Betting on Bright Futures' Arlington Optimist Gala

1010 N Collins St

Arlington, TX 76011, USA

Gala General Admission
$75

Admit one person


With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship

Broze Sponsorship Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company Name on all Advertising and literature. Admit two people


With each ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, and admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship

Silver Sponsorship Level
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Company Name on all Advertising and literature. Reserved Table of 10 (Admit 10 people).


With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship

Gold Sponsorship Level
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Company Name on all advertising and literature. Reserved Table of 10 (Admit 10 people). Name on the casino table.


With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship

Platinum Sponsorship Level
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Company Name on all advertising and literature. Reserved Table of 10 (Admit 10 people). Name on the casino table. $1,500 Scholarship given out at our Youth Appreciation Banquet [You will be able to name the scholarship, pick the school, and the criteria for the scholarship, and attend the banquet]


With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship

Diamond Sponsorship Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
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