2027 'Betting on Bright Futures' Arlington Optimist Gala

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Admit one person
With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship
Company Name on all Advertising and literature. Admit two people
With each ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, and admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship
Company Name on all Advertising and literature. Reserved Table of 10 (Admit 10 people).
With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship
Company Name on all advertising and literature. Reserved Table of 10 (Admit 10 people). Name on the casino table.
With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship
Company Name on all advertising and literature. Reserved Table of 10 (Admit 10 people). Name on the casino table. $1,500 Scholarship given out at our Youth Appreciation Banquet [You will be able to name the scholarship, pick the school, and the criteria for the scholarship, and attend the banquet]
With each gala ticket: $2,000 gambling cash, 2 free drink tickets, appetizers, buffet-style dinner, admission to all the fun, and help raise funds for the Arlington Optimist Scholarship
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