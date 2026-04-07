2027 CAGM Gear Show Bit Contest Entry

The 2027 Bit requirements are as follows:

This year’s cheek style is the Santa Barbara cheek piece. All bits will be individually marked with the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum logo “CA”. Makers are asked to mark their bit with their individual maker’s mark.





Every maker will start with the same blank cheek piece and may design them in any manner they choose (inlay, overlay, steel engraved, etc.). Each maker can add or remove metal on the cheek to his or her liking but CANNOT change the traditional integrity of the cheek style. The mouthpiece styles will be chosen by the maker. Maker may add rein chains if they choose.





All bits will be capped at $2,500.00 for initial pricing. In the Museum’s experience, bits priced below the $2,500.00 threshold are the first to be bid on and generally exceed the maximum threshold. Contest entries must be postmarked by November 2, 2026!