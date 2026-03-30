Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum

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Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum

About this event

2027 CAGM Gear Show Reins Contest Entry

542 Commercial St

Elko, NV 89801, USA

Reins Contest Entry
$150

The 2027 rein requirements are as follows:

Quirt Style romel and rein. The rein will be 42” in length and 12 plait. The romal will be up to the interpretation of the builder or maker. Added color is the choice to the maker but not required. Entries must be postmarked no later than November 2nd, 2026. The work needs to be functional.


Contest Rules: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:7df871b6-4390-49cd-9ab9-2f24f8e06b96

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