2027 CAGM Gear Show SNAFFLE Bit Contest Entry

The 2027 Snaffle Bit requirements are as follows:

Makers will create a D-Ring snaffle. All bits will be individually marked with the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum logo “CA.” Makers are also asked to include their individual maker’s mark.





Every maker will create one bit and may design it in any manner they choose (inlay, overlay, steel engraving, etc.). Each maker may add or remove metal on the cheek to their liking but cannot alter the traditional integrity of the D-Ring cheek style. The mouthpiece style will be chosen by the maker.





All bits will be capped at $1,000.00 for initial pricing. In the Museum’s experience, bits priced below the $1,000.00 threshold are the first to be bid on and generally exceed the maximum threshold. Contest entries must be postmarked by November 2, 2026!





Please note, a cheek piece is NOT provided