Chicagoland Pipe Collectors Club

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Chicagoland Pipe Collectors Club

About this event

2027 Chicago Pipe Show - Tickets & Tables

9300 W Bryn Mawr Ave

Rosemont, IL 60018, USA

2027 Vendor Table - Grand Ballroom item
2027 Vendor Table - Grand Ballroom
$250

Your Vendor/Exhibitor Package Includes:

  • One 72″ x 30″ (182cm x 76cm) table in the elegant Grand Ballroom
  • 2 Vendor/Exhibitor Badges — full access to:
    • The Chicago Pipe Show Exhibition on Saturday, May 1st 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 
      and Sunday, May 2nd 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
    • The Smoking Tent from Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 3 (4 full days!)
    • All pipe & tobacco culture seminars and panels held on Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1st.
  • 6 drink tickets – $24 value. The drink tickets can be used at the pop-up bars conveniently located near the doors leading to the Smoking Tent during the Chicago Pipe Show. Drink tickets can be redeemed as follows:
              1 ticket = 1 soda or water
              2 tickets = 1 beer
              3 tickets = cocktail or wine
    You can combine your $4 drink tickets with “cash” to buy or upgrade your beverage. Please note that the hotel is cashless and only accepts debit or credit cards.
  • Automatic listing on our official Vendor Page for added visibility

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