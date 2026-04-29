2027 Chicago Pipe Show - Tickets & Tables

One 72″ x 30″ (182cm x 76cm) table in the elegant Grand Ballroom
2 Vendor/Exhibitor Badges — full access to:
The Chicago Pipe Show Exhibition on Saturday, May 1st 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Sunday, May 2nd 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
The Smoking Tent from Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 3 (4 full days!)
All pipe & tobacco culture seminars and panels held on Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1st.
6 drink tickets – $24 value. The drink tickets can be used at the pop-up bars conveniently located near the doors leading to the Smoking Tent during the Chicago Pipe Show. Drink tickets can be redeemed as follows: 1 ticket = 1 soda or water 2 tickets = 1 beer 3 tickets = cocktail or wine You can combine your $4 drink tickets with “cash” to buy or upgrade your beverage. Please note that the hotel is cashless and only accepts debit or credit cards.
Automatic listing on our official Vendor Page for added visibility
Your Vendor/Exhibitor Package Includes:
One 72″ x 30″ (182cm x 76cm) table in the elegant Grand Ballroom
2 Vendor/Exhibitor Badges — full access to:
The Chicago Pipe Show Exhibition on Saturday, May 1st 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Sunday, May 2nd 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.
The Smoking Tent from Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 3 (4 full days!)
All pipe & tobacco culture seminars and panels held on Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1st.
6 drink tickets – $24 value. The drink tickets can be used at the pop-up bars conveniently located near the doors leading to the Smoking Tent during the Chicago Pipe Show. Drink tickets can be redeemed as follows: 1 ticket = 1 soda or water 2 tickets = 1 beer 3 tickets = cocktail or wine You can combine your $4 drink tickets with “cash” to buy or upgrade your beverage. Please note that the hotel is cashless and only accepts debit or credit cards.
Automatic listing on our official Vendor Page for added visibility
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