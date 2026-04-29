2027 Chicago Pipe Show - Tickets & Tables

All pipe & tobacco culture seminars and panels held on Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1st.

6 drink tickets – $24 value. The drink tickets can be used at the pop-up bars conveniently located near the doors leading to the Smoking Tent during the Chicago Pipe Show. Drink tickets can be redeemed as follows:

1 ticket = 1 soda or water

2 tickets = 1 beer

3 tickets = cocktail or wine

You can combine your $4 drink tickets with “cash” to buy or upgrade your beverage. Please note that the hotel is cashless and only accepts debit or credit cards.