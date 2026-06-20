Offered by
About this shop
You get a Legacy Hat, Koozie and sticker to show your pride in supporting the Katy ISD FFA. We will also add your name on the 2027 Contributor page of our website for the 2026-2027 school year, on display at our monthly events and in our newsletter.
You get a 30oz Legacy Water Bottle, Koozie and sticker to show your pride in supporting the Katy ISD FFA. We will also add your name on the 2027 Contributor page of our website for the 2026-2027 school year, on display at our monthly events and in our newsletter.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!