A circular logo with a Texas star in the center is set against a white background, with "LEGACY BUYERS GROUP EST 2023" encircling the star.
Legacy Buyers Group

Offered by

Legacy Buyers Group

About this shop

2027 Contributor

Legacy Hat item
Legacy Hat
$100

You get a Legacy Hat, Koozie and sticker to show your pride in supporting the Katy ISD FFA. We will also add your name on the 2027 Contributor page of our website for the 2026-2027 school year, on display at our monthly events and in our newsletter.

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30oz Water Bottle item
30oz Water Bottle
$100

You get a 30oz Legacy Water Bottle, Koozie and sticker to show your pride in supporting the Katy ISD FFA. We will also add your name on the 2027 Contributor page of our website for the 2026-2027 school year, on display at our monthly events and in our newsletter.

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Add a donation for Legacy Buyers Group

$

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