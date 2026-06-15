2027 DAV Department Convention- Exhibitor Registration

2027 DAV Department Convention Exhibitor Invitation





Join us as an exhibitor at the 2027 DAV Department Convention and connect with veterans, their families, and supporters from across Nevada.





The convention will be held April 29 – May 1, 2027, at the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 89027.





We invite organizations that serve veterans and their families to host an outreach resource booth. This is a great opportunity to share information about your programs, services, and resources.





Booth Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.





There is no fee for non-sales outreach booths. Donations and sponsorships are appreciated and help DAV continue its mission of serving veterans and their families. Organizations wishing to sell products or services should contact [email protected] for vendor registration information.





To reserve booth space, please RSVP to Dr. Gigi Theocharides at [email protected] by April 14, 2027. Priority will be given to organizations that directly support veterans and their families.





We look forward to partnering with you to make this convention a success.