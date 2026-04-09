2027 Designer Bag Bingo

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About this event
Admission tickets include a bingo game pack, loser game card and door prize ticket. Seats are limited and ticket sales are final. The contribution tab is 100% optional and benefits Zeffy the donation platform, not the Ladies Auxiliary
Admission tickets include a bingo game pack, loser game card and door prize ticket. Seats are limited and ticket sales are final. The contribution tab is 100% optional and benefits Zeffy the donation platform, not the Ladies Auxiliary
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!