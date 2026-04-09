Dublin Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary

Hosted by

Dublin Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary

About this event

2027 Designer Bag Bingo

194 N Main St

Dublin, PA 18917, USA

General Admission
$35

Admission tickets include a bingo game pack, loser game card and door prize ticket. Seats are limited and ticket sales are final. The contribution tab is 100% optional and benefits Zeffy the donation platform, not the Ladies Auxiliary

Table Purchase
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission tickets include a bingo game pack, loser game card and door prize ticket. Seats are limited and ticket sales are final. The contribution tab is 100% optional and benefits Zeffy the donation platform, not the Ladies Auxiliary

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!