2027 Develop H.E.R. Women's Summit

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Full-day summit access, reserved seating, access to all breakout sessions and Develop HER Power Talks, Summit giveaways, continental breakfast, and lunch are included.
Each table includes seating for 10 attendees, reserved seating, access to all breakout sessions, and Develop HER Power Talks. Summit giveaways, continental breakfast, and lunch are included.
Exclusive access to VIP networking session. Exclusive opportunity to mix and mingle with the Featured Guest Speaker and select session speakers.
Light refreshments will be served.
Develop HER Power Talk Luncheon & Fashion Show Only Registration
Does not include access to breakout sessions, keynote speaker session, or other Summit events.
Includes access to an exclusive fireside chat with Egypt Sherrod, featuring a dynamic conversation and live audience Q&A.
Does not include access to breakout sessions, keynote speaker session, or other Summit events.
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