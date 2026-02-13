Junior League Of Memphis Inc

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Junior League Of Memphis Inc

2027 Develop H.E.R. Women's Summit

255 N Main St

Memphis, TN 38103, USA

General Admission | Early Bird
$160
Available until Jan 11

Full-day summit access, reserved seating, access to all breakout sessions and Develop HER Power Talks, Summit giveaways, continental breakfast, and lunch are included.

General Admission | Early Bird Table
$1,600
Available until Jan 11
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Each table includes seating for 10 attendees, reserved seating, access to all breakout sessions, and Develop HER Power Talks. Summit giveaways, continental breakfast, and lunch are included. 

VIP Meet & Greet
$50

Exclusive access to VIP networking session. Exclusive opportunity to mix and mingle with the Featured Guest Speaker and select session speakers.


Light refreshments will be served.

Power Talk Luncheon & Fashion Show Only
$55

Develop HER Power Talk Luncheon & Fashion Show Only Registration


Does not include access to breakout sessions, keynote speaker session, or other Summit events.

Featured Guest Speaker Session Only
$75

Includes access to an exclusive fireside chat with Egypt Sherrod, featuring a dynamic conversation and live audience Q&A.

Does not include access to breakout sessions, keynote speaker session, or other Summit events.

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