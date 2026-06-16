2027 Dues - Albany (NY) Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Memberships 2027

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About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
Dues paid between October 1 and December 31.
No expiration
Dues paid after Oct.1 and before Dec. 31st of current Sorority year
No expiration
Sorors who have not been financial for 2 or more years. You do NOT have to pay the late fee if the reinstatement fee is applicable
No expiration
No expiration
Dues paid after Oct.1 and before Dec. 31st of current Sorority year
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