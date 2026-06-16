Albany (NY) Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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Albany (NY) Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About the memberships

2027 Dues - Albany (NY) Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Memberships 2027

Regular Membership Dues
$465

No expiration

Regular Membership Dues + Late Fee
$475

No expiration

Dues paid between October 1 and December 31.

Regular Membership Dues + Reinstatement Fee
$480

No expiration

Dues paid after Oct.1 and before Dec. 31st of current Sorority year

Regular Membership Dues + Reinstatement Fee (2years+)
$495

No expiration

Sorors who have not been financial for 2 or more years. You do NOT have to pay the late fee if the reinstatement fee is applicable

Life Member
$275

No expiration

Late Fee
$10

No expiration

Dues paid after Oct.1 and before Dec. 31st of current Sorority year

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