Locals In Business Inc

Hosted by

Locals In Business Inc

About this event

2027 Eaton County Expo - Early Bird

1025 Cochran Ave

Charlotte, MI 48813, USA

Returning Tent Vendor
$60

Craft Vendors, Nonprofit Businesses, Farmers Market Vendors, Home Based Business are the only vendors that qualify for this rate and the booth is located in the heated large tent

Participating Eaton County Chamber/Locals Rate
$215

Businesses that are a member of Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Dimondale, or Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce or a Locals In Business, Inc. member are the only businesses that qualify for this rate.

Returning Food Vendor
$200

Only licensed food vendors qualify for this rate. Food Truck competitors are included in this rate.

General Vendor Booth
$415

Any business that does not fit one of the other categories will use this rate.

Additional Booth Space (Building)
$110

Only used if you want 2 booth spaces for the same business.

Premium Booth Space
$60

Most row ends are considered premium and require this additional fee. Usually marked with (*) on the map.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!