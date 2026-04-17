2027 Eaton County Expo - Early Bird

About this event
Craft Vendors, Nonprofit Businesses, Farmers Market Vendors, Home Based Business are the only vendors that qualify for this rate and the booth is located in the heated large tent
Businesses that are a member of Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Dimondale, or Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce or a Locals In Business, Inc. member are the only businesses that qualify for this rate.
Only licensed food vendors qualify for this rate. Food Truck competitors are included in this rate.
Any business that does not fit one of the other categories will use this rate.
Only used if you want 2 booth spaces for the same business.
Most row ends are considered premium and require this additional fee. Usually marked with (*) on the map.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!