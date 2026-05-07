Women’s Council of Realtors Broward

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Women’s Council of Realtors Broward

About this event

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2027 Elections: Rise With The Tides

7050 W Broward Blvd

Plantation, FL 33317, USA

Add a donation for Women’s Council of Realtors Broward

$

Members
$30

Women's Council of Realtor's Broward Member Pricing

Future Members
$35

Women's Council of Realtor's Broward Future Member Pricing

Lighthouse Sponsor
$500

Our premiere sponsorship package with a Speaking Opportunity.

Includes:

Event Recognition

Logo on Marketing

Vendor Table at Elections

Social Media Recognition

4 Tickets to the Elections

2 Minute Speaking Opportunity

Nautical Sponsor
$250

Includes:

Event Recognition

Logo on Marketing

Vendor Table at Elections

Social Media Recognition

2 Tickets to the elections

Harbor Sponsor
$100

Includes:

Event Recognition

Logo on Marketing

Social Media Recognition

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