2027 Elections: Rise With The Tides

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About this event
$
Women's Council of Realtor's Broward Member Pricing
Women's Council of Realtor's Broward Future Member Pricing
Our premiere sponsorship package with a Speaking Opportunity.
Includes:
Event Recognition
Logo on Marketing
Vendor Table at Elections
Social Media Recognition
4 Tickets to the Elections
2 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Includes:
Event Recognition
Logo on Marketing
Vendor Table at Elections
Social Media Recognition
2 Tickets to the elections
Includes:
Event Recognition
Logo on Marketing
Social Media Recognition
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