2027 Eureka Lodge No 2's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30
No expiration
For the 2027 dues year, annual membership dues are $180.00.
To assist members, the Lodge offers the following payment options:
Members choosing a payment plan must ensure that their dues are paid in full no later than December 31, 2026.
We encourage all members to remain current with their dues to maintain good standing and continue enjoying the rights, privileges, and benefits of membership.
Your commitment strengthens our Lodge and helps preserve the legacy of Prince Hall Freemasonry for future generations.
Thank you for your support and faithful membership.
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