A golden shield with the Hollywood Police Department crest and gala invitation details is set against a backdrop of a glittering cityscape at night.
HEROES FOUNDATION INC

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HEROES FOUNDATION INC

About this event

2027 HOLLYWOOD POLICE GALA

1111 N Ocean Dr

Hollywood, FL 33019, USA

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⭐ Hollywood FOP Member
$100

This exclusive ticket package is available only to current Hollywood Fraternal Order of Police members and includes admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member.


Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield, featuring:

  • 🍸 One-hour Cocktail Reception with Premium Open Bar
  • 🍽️ Elegant Three-Course Dinner
  • 🏆 The Golden Shield Awards Ceremony honoring the Hollywood Police Department's finest
  • 🎶 Live Entertainment, Dancing, and Celebration
  • 📸 Red Carpet Arrival & Professional Photography

This special member pricing is offered as a benefit of Hollywood FOP membership and reflects our commitment to making this premier event affordable for our members and their families.

Ticket Includes:

  • Admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member
  • Admission for one (1) guest or spouse
  • Reserved seating
  • Full access to all gala festivities

Dress Code:

Black Tie Preferred

The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.

Gentlemen

  • Tuxedo (preferred)
  • Dark formal suit (black or navy) with dress shirt and tie
  • Dress shoes

Ladies

  • Floor-length evening gown (preferred)
  • Formal cocktail dress or elegant evening dress
  • Dressy pantsuit or formal jumpsuit
  • Formal shoes and accessories

We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.


Theme Colors: Black & Gold


Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.

⭐ Hollywood FOP Member + Guest Ticket
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Price: $200 ($100 per person)

This exclusive ticket package is available only to current Hollywood Fraternal Order of Police members and includes admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member and one (1) guest or spouse.


Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield, featuring:

  • 🍸 One-hour Cocktail Reception with Premium Open Bar
  • 🍽️ Elegant Three-Course Dinner
  • 🏆 The Golden Shield Awards Ceremony honoring the Hollywood Police Department's finest
  • 🎶 Live Entertainment, Dancing, and Celebration
  • 📸 Red Carpet Arrival & Professional Photography

This special member pricing is offered as a benefit of Hollywood FOP membership and reflects our commitment to making this premier event affordable for our members and their families.

Ticket Includes:

  • Admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member
  • Admission for one (1) guest or spouse
  • Reserved seating
  • Full access to all gala festivities

Dress Code:

Black Tie Preferred

The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.

Gentlemen

  • Tuxedo (preferred)
  • Dark formal suit (black or navy) with dress shirt and tie
  • Dress shoes

Ladies

  • Floor-length evening gown (preferred)
  • Formal cocktail dress or elegant evening dress
  • Dressy pantsuit or formal jumpsuit
  • Formal shoes and accessories

We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.


Theme Colors: Black & Gold


Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.

⭐ Community Supporter Admission
$200

Celebrate the courage, dedication, and service of the men and women of the Hollywood Police Department while supporting the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation. This ticket includes admission for one (1) guest to the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield, featuring:

  • 🍸 One-hour Cocktail Reception with Premium Open Bar
  • 🍽️ Elegant Three-Course Dinner
  • 🏆 The Golden Shield Awards Ceremony honoring the Hollywood Police Department's finest
  • 🎶 Live Entertainment, Dancing, and Celebration
  • 📸 Gold Carpet Arrival & Professional Photography

Your attendance directly supports the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation and its mission of providing assistance, outreach, scholarships, and emergency support to members of our community and the law enforcement family.


Ticket Includes:

  • Admission for one (1) guest
  • Reserved seating
  • Full access to all gala festivities

Dress Code:

Black Tie Preferred

The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.

Gentlemen

  • Tuxedo (preferred)
  • Dark formal suit (black or navy) with dress shirt and tie
  • Dress shoes

Ladies

  • Floor-length evening gown (preferred)
  • Formal cocktail dress or elegant evening dress
  • Dressy pantsuit or formal jumpsuit
  • Formal shoes and accessories

We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.


Theme Colors: Black & Gold


Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.

🌟 VIP Community Supporter Admission
$250

Experience the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield as a VIP guest while supporting the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation and honoring the dedicated men and women of the Hollywood Police Department.

Your VIP admission includes exclusive benefits designed to enhance your evening and recognize your generous support of this premier event.

VIP Experience Includes:

  • ⭐ Priority VIP Seating with premium views of the stage
  • 🍸 One-hour Cocktail Reception with Premium Open Bar
  • 🍽️ Elegant Three-Course Dinner
  • 🏆 The Golden Shield Awards Ceremony honoring the Hollywood Police Department's finest
  • 🎶 Live Entertainment, Dancing, and Celebration
  • 📸 Gold Carpet Arrival & Professional Photography

Your attendance directly supports the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation and its mission of providing assistance, outreach, scholarships, and emergency support to members of our community and the law enforcement family.


VIP Ticket Includes:

  • Admission for one (1) VIP guest
  • Priority VIP seating
  • Full access to all gala festivities

Dress Code:

Black Tie Preferred

The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.

Gentlemen

  • Tuxedo (preferred)
  • Dark formal suit (black or navy) with dress shirt and tie
  • Dress shoes

Ladies

  • Floor-length evening gown (preferred)
  • Formal cocktail dress or elegant evening dress
  • Dressy pantsuit or formal jumpsuit
  • Formal shoes and accessories

We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.


Theme Colors: Black & Gold


Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.

🛡️ Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Become the exclusive title sponsor of the inaugural Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield. As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will receive the highest level of recognition while demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to honoring the brave men and women of the Hollywood Police Department and supporting the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation.


Benefits Include:

  • Two VIP Tables (16 Guests)
  • Premier logo placement on event materials
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Logo on ballroom screens
  • Featured recognition on the gala website
  • Social media recognition
  • Crystal Sponsor Appreciation Award
💎 Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Show your organization's commitment to those who protect our community by becoming a Diamond Sponsor. Your partnership helps create an unforgettable evening recognizing Hollywood Police officers while providing meaningful support to the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation.


Benefits Include:

  • One VIP Table (8 Guests)
  • Premium logo placement
  • Recognition during the awards ceremony
  • Logo on ballroom screens
  • Featured recognition on the gala website
  • Social media recognition
🍸 Cocktail Reception Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Welcome guests to the Hollywood Police Gala as the exclusive sponsor of the Cocktail Reception.


Benefits Include:

  • One Reserved Table (8 Guests)
  • Exclusive Cocktail Reception recognition
  • Logo at reception bars and welcome signage
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Logo on ballroom screens
  • Social media recognition
✨ Gold Carpet Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Description

Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Gold Carpet Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.


Benefits Include:

  • One Reserved Table (8 Guests)
  • Exclusive Gold Carpet recognition
  • Logo on Gold Carpet backdrop
  • Logo at Gold Carpet entrance
  • Logo on ballroom screens
  • Social media recognition
📷 Official Photography Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Description

Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Gold Carpet Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.


Benefits Include:

  • One Reserved Table (8 Guests)
  • Exclusive Photography Sponsor recognition
  • Logo on official event photo gallery
  • Recognition on ballroom screens
  • Social media recognition
🥇 Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Platinum Sponsor, your business will be recognized as a valued partner in honoring excellence, leadership, and service within the Hollywood Police Department while helping make this signature event possible.

Benefits Include:

  • One Reserved Table (8 Guests)
  • Logo on event signage
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Social media recognition
🥈 Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Description

Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Silver Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.


Benefits Include:

  • Four (4) Gala Tickets
  • Business name listed Sponsorship Signage
  • Recognition on Social Media
🥉 Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Description

Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Bronze Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.


Benefits Include:

  • Two (2) Gala Tickets
  • Business name listed Sponsorship Signage
  • Recognition on Social Media
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