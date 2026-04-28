2027 HOLLYWOOD POLICE GALA

This exclusive ticket package is available only to current Hollywood Fraternal Order of Police members and includes admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member.





Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield, featuring:

🍸 One-hour Cocktail Reception with Premium Open Bar

🍽️ Elegant Three-Course Dinner

🏆 The Golden Shield Awards Ceremony honoring the Hollywood Police Department's finest

🎶 Live Entertainment, Dancing, and Celebration

📸 Red Carpet Arrival & Professional Photography

This special member pricing is offered as a benefit of Hollywood FOP membership and reflects our commitment to making this premier event affordable for our members and their families.

Ticket Includes:

Admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member

Admission for one (1) guest or spouse

Reserved seating

Full access to all gala festivities

Dress Code:

Black Tie Preferred

The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.

Gentlemen

Tuxedo (preferred)

Dark formal suit (black or navy) with dress shirt and tie

Dress shoes

Ladies

Floor-length evening gown (preferred)

Formal cocktail dress or elegant evening dress

Dressy pantsuit or formal jumpsuit

Formal shoes and accessories

We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.





Theme Colors: Black & Gold





Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.