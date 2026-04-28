2027 HOLLYWOOD POLICE GALA

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This exclusive ticket package is available only to current Hollywood Fraternal Order of Police members and includes admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield, featuring:
This special member pricing is offered as a benefit of Hollywood FOP membership and reflects our commitment to making this premier event affordable for our members and their families.
Ticket Includes:
Dress Code:
The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.
We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.
Theme Colors: Black & Gold
Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.
Price: $200 ($100 per person)
This exclusive ticket package is available only to current Hollywood Fraternal Order of Police members and includes admission for one (1) Hollywood FOP member and one (1) guest or spouse.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield, featuring:
This special member pricing is offered as a benefit of Hollywood FOP membership and reflects our commitment to making this premier event affordable for our members and their families.
Ticket Includes:
Dress Code:
The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.
We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.
Theme Colors: Black & Gold
Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.
Celebrate the courage, dedication, and service of the men and women of the Hollywood Police Department while supporting the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation. This ticket includes admission for one (1) guest to the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield, featuring:
Your attendance directly supports the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation and its mission of providing assistance, outreach, scholarships, and emergency support to members of our community and the law enforcement family.
Ticket Includes:
Dress Code:
The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.
We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.
Theme Colors: Black & Gold
Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.
Experience the Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield as a VIP guest while supporting the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation and honoring the dedicated men and women of the Hollywood Police Department.
Your VIP admission includes exclusive benefits designed to enhance your evening and recognize your generous support of this premier event.
VIP Experience Includes:
Your attendance directly supports the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation and its mission of providing assistance, outreach, scholarships, and emergency support to members of our community and the law enforcement family.
VIP Ticket Includes:
Dress Code:
The Hollywood Police Gala is an elegant evening celebrating the exceptional men and women of the Hollywood Police Department. Guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire befitting this premier event.
We encourage guests to embrace the elegance of the evening with classic black-tie attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged to embrace the evening's theme.
Theme Colors: Black & Gold
Please note: Jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps, flip-flops, athletic wear, and excessively casual attire are not appropriate for this event.
Become the exclusive title sponsor of the inaugural Hollywood Police Gala 2027 – The Golden Shield. As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will receive the highest level of recognition while demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to honoring the brave men and women of the Hollywood Police Department and supporting the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation.
Benefits Include:
Show your organization's commitment to those who protect our community by becoming a Diamond Sponsor. Your partnership helps create an unforgettable evening recognizing Hollywood Police officers while providing meaningful support to the Hollywood FOP HEROES Foundation.
Benefits Include:
Welcome guests to the Hollywood Police Gala as the exclusive sponsor of the Cocktail Reception.
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Description
Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Gold Carpet Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.
Benefits Include:
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Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Gold Carpet Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.
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As a Platinum Sponsor, your business will be recognized as a valued partner in honoring excellence, leadership, and service within the Hollywood Police Department while helping make this signature event possible.
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Description
Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Silver Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.
Benefits Include:
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Show your support for the Hollywood Police Department and the HEROES Foundation by becoming a Bronze Sponsor. Your contribution helps make this special evening possible while honoring those who serve our community.
Benefits Include:
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