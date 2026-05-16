2027 Fresh Oil New Wine Retreat

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About this event
Includes accommodations, all meals, and all sessions.
Pay over time with 4 installments
Due dates = Deposit ($50), 6/22($90), 7/28($90), 9/3 ($90)
Pay over time with 4 installments.
Due dates = 6/22, 7/28, 9/3
Select this option to make your 2nd payment
Pay over time with 4 installments.
Due dates = 6/22, 7/28, 9/3
Select this option to make your 3rd payment
Pay over time with 4 installments.
Due dates = 6/22, 7/28, 9/3
Select this option to make your 4th payment
$
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