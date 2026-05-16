Fresh Oil New Wine Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Fresh Oil New Wine Ministries Inc

About this event

2027 Fresh Oil New Wine Retreat

Flagstaff

AZ, USA

General Admission
$369

Includes accommodations, all meals, and all sessions.

Early Bird Payment Plan Deposit
$50
Available until Jun 21

Pay over time with 4 installments

Due dates = Deposit ($50), 6/22($90), 7/28($90), 9/3 ($90)

Early Bird Payment Plan Installment - Due by 6/22
$90
Available until Sep 3

Pay over time with 4 installments.

Due dates = 6/22, 7/28, 9/3

Select this option to make your 2nd payment

Early Bird Payment Plan Installment Due by 7/28
$90
Available until Sep 3

Pay over time with 4 installments.

Due dates = 6/22, 7/28, 9/3

Select this option to make your 3rd payment

Early Bird Payment Plan Installment - Due by 9/3
$90

Pay over time with 4 installments.

Due dates = 6/22, 7/28, 9/3

Select this option to make your 4th payment

Add a donation for Fresh Oil New Wine Ministries Inc

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