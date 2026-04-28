2027 Graduation CKMC

About this event
Pay this to cover your program CERTIFICATE from MGST.
All candidates pay this fee for graduation festivities.
SPECIAL FEES: Candidates pay this fee for graduation as determined by the administration.
This contribution helps cover costs involved for the in-person gatherings. ALL ARE WELCOMED TO CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS THE FOOD, FACILITIES, ETC.
This contribution helps cover costs involved for the in-person gatherings. ALL ARE WELCOMED TO CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS THE FOOD, MEETING FACILITIES, TRANSPORTATION, ETC.
$
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