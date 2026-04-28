In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

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In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

About this event

2027 Graduation CKMC

GRADUATION FEE
$150

Pay this to cover your program CERTIFICATE from MGST.

GRADUATION EVENT FEES
$100

All candidates pay this fee for graduation festivities.

SPECIAL FEES
$100

SPECIAL FEES: Candidates pay this fee for graduation as determined by the administration.

IN-PERSON INTENSIVE CONTRIBUTION
$2

This contribution helps cover costs involved for the in-person gatherings. ALL ARE WELCOMED TO CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS THE FOOD, FACILITIES, ETC.

IN-PERSON EVENTS CONTRIBUTION
$50

This contribution helps cover costs involved for the in-person gatherings. ALL ARE WELCOMED TO CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS THE FOOD, MEETING FACILITIES, TRANSPORTATION, ETC.

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