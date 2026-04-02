2027 Iowa Specialty Producers Conferene

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About this event
This ticket provides full access to all sessions, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities throughout the conference as well as a catered lunch, snacks, and beverages.
This ticket provides full access to all sessions, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities throughout the conference as well as a catered lunch, snacks, and beverages.
Conference sponsors help to fund various event expenses related to hosting the Iowa Specialty Producers Conference. This sponsor level also includes the exhibitor package.
Business name/logo and link to your website online
Business name/logo on ISPC printed materials and on signage throughout the conference
Business name/logo and link to your website in ISPC emails
Verbal recognition during conference
Exhibitor space includes a clothed 6’ table and 2 chairs and meals/snacks for two exhibitor staff members.
Conference registration for two staff members
Receive conference attendee directory after the conference
Exhibitors receive an exhibitor space to promote their product or services with attendees at the Iowa Specialty Producers Conference.
Business name/logo and link to your website online and contact information included in tradeshow directory
Vendor Introductions - Address all conference attendees at lunch with a brief introduction
Conference registration for two staff members
Exhibitor space includes a clothed 6’ table and 2 chairs and meals/snacks for two exhibitor staff members.
A discounted admission option for high school, college, and technical‑program students interested in specialty crops, local foods, and agricultural innovation. This ticket provides full access to all sessions, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities throughout the conference as well as a catered lunch, snacks, and beverages.
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