Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association

Hosted by

Iowa Specialty Crop Growers Association

About this event

2027 Iowa Specialty Producers Conferene

1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy

Ankeny, IA 50023, USA

ISCGA Member Early Bird Pricing
$90
Available until Jan 15

This ticket provides full access to all sessions, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities throughout the conference as well as a catered lunch, snacks, and beverages.

ISCGA Non-Member Early Bird Pricing
$100
Available until Feb 16

This ticket provides full access to all sessions, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities throughout the conference as well as a catered lunch, snacks, and beverages.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Conference sponsors help to fund various event expenses related to hosting the Iowa Specialty Producers Conference. This sponsor level also includes the exhibitor package.

Business name/logo and link to your website online

Business name/logo on ISPC printed materials and on signage throughout the conference

Business name/logo and link to your website in ISPC emails

Verbal recognition during conference

Exhibitor space includes a clothed 6’ table and 2 chairs and meals/snacks for two exhibitor staff members.

Conference registration for two staff members

Receive conference attendee directory after the conference

Exhibitor
$400

Exhibitors receive an exhibitor space to promote their product or services with attendees at the Iowa Specialty Producers Conference.

Business name/logo and link to your website online and contact information included in tradeshow directory

Vendor Introductions - Address all conference attendees at lunch with a brief introduction

Conference registration for two staff members

Exhibitor space includes a clothed 6’ table and 2 chairs and meals/snacks for two exhibitor staff members.

Student Ticket
$40

A discounted admission option for high school, college, and technical‑program students interested in specialty crops, local foods, and agricultural innovation. This ticket provides full access to all sessions, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities throughout the conference as well as a catered lunch, snacks, and beverages.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!