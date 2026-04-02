2027 Iowa Specialty Producers Conferene

Conference sponsors help to fund various event expenses related to hosting the Iowa Specialty Producers Conference. This sponsor level also includes the exhibitor package.

Business name/logo and link to your website online

Business name/logo on ISPC printed materials and on signage throughout the conference

Business name/logo and link to your website in ISPC emails

Verbal recognition during conference

Exhibitor space includes a clothed 6’ table and 2 chairs and meals/snacks for two exhibitor staff members.

Conference registration for two staff members

Receive conference attendee directory after the conference