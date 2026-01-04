2027 Jaycees' Wedding Expo Booths & Add-Ons

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About this shop
-10x10 Booth in Atrium
-1 8ft table with 2 chairs
-10ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
-2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
-1 plastic white table cloth
-1 plastic black skirt
-Electricity included
-Wi-Fi included
-10x10 Booth in Great Hall
-1 8ft table with 2 chairs
-10ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
-2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
-1 plastic white table cloth
-1 plastic black skirt
-Electricity included
-Wi-Fi included
-10x10 Corner Booth in Great Hall
-1 8ft table with 2 chairs
-10ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
-2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
-1 plastic white table cloth
-1 plastic black skirt
-Electricity included
-Wi-Fi included
-10x20 Booth in Great Hall (No corners included)
-2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
-20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
-2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
-2 plastic white table cloths
-2 plastic black skirts
-Electricity included (one drop per booth)
-Wi-Fi included
-10x20 Booth in Great Hall (1 corner included)
-2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
-20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
-2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
-2 plastic white table cloths
-2 plastic black skirts
-Electricity included (one drop per booth)
-Wi-Fi included
-10x20 Booth in Great Hall (2 corners included - AKA End Cap)
-2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
-20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
-2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
-2 plastic white table cloths
-2 plastic black skirts
-Electricity included (one drop per booth)
-Wi-Fi included
-10x20 *FEATURED ENDCAP LOCATION* Booth in Great Hall
-2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
-20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
-2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
-2 plastic white table cloths
-2 plastic black skirts
-Electricity included (one drop per booth)
-Wi-Fi included
-10x20 Space in Great Hall
-2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
-2 plastic white table cloth
-2 plastic black skirt
-Electricity included
-Wi-Fi included
Want to add a cocktail table to your booth? Add this to your cart! *This does not replace the 8ft table in your booth*
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