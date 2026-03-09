2027 KCTE & KCTM Conference

About this event
Grants entry to the event for attendees whom are NOT KCTE or KCTM members all day Saturday. Includes a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a SWAG bag.
Grants entry to the event for attendees whom are KCTE/KCTM members or presenters all day Saturday. Includes a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a SWAG bag.
Grants entry to the event for attendees whom are pre-service teachers all day Saturday AND renews membership for a year. Includes a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a SWAG bag.
Grants entry to the event for attendees whom want to pay for membership for KCTE. Includes entry to the conference all day Saturday. Includes a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a SWAG bag.
Grants entry to the event for attendees whom want to renew or pay for membership for KCTM. Includes entry to the conference all day Saturday. Includes a light breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a SWAG bag.
$
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